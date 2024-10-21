Open in App
    • KHON2

    Case against community members at nurses strike dismissed

    By Nicole Napuunoa,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ye6We_0wGJBkDN00

    HONOLULU (KHON2) — Ten community members, including House Representative-elect Kim Coco Iwamoto and Democratic candidate for State House District 29, Ikaika Hussey, had cases dismissed related to their supporting striking HNA nurses in September.

    The members were arrested for blocking a bus filled with replacement nurses for those striking at the Kapiʻolani Medical Center.

    The office of the prosecuting attorney found that “there was a lack of evidence to prove the cases beyond a reasonable doubt” so they declined to file charges.

    Iwamoto, Hussey included in those arrested at Kapiolani nurses’ protest

    Motions were filed to dismiss each citation and were granted by district court judges.

    No nurses were arrested during the incident.

    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    kanehi
    1d ago
    They weren't for the nurses but a political stunt. They've endangered visitors, patients and workers by intentionally blocking the driveway with the trickle down effect of traffic on the streets.
