Case against community members at nurses strike dismissed

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Ten community members, including House Representative-elect Kim Coco Iwamoto and Democratic candidate for State House District 29, Ikaika Hussey, had cases dismissed related to their supporting striking HNA nurses in September.

The members were arrested for blocking a bus filled with replacement nurses for those striking at the Kapiʻolani Medical Center.

The office of the prosecuting attorney found that “there was a lack of evidence to prove the cases beyond a reasonable doubt” so they declined to file charges.

Motions were filed to dismiss each citation and were granted by district court judges.

No nurses were arrested during the incident.

