Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KHON2

    Bath & Body Works apologizes for candle designed with what looked like KKK hoods

    By Sarah FortinskyThe Hill,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kjML7_0w6HseCZ00

    ( The Hill ) — Bath & Body Works apologized for selling a winter-themed candle that came under scrutiny for label imagery that drew comparisons to Ku Klux Klan hoods, according to multiple reports .

    The candle, called “Snowed In,” includes a label image of a paper snowflake, whose side-by-side diamond shapes each have a pointed top and two holes cut out for where eyes could be.

    Bath & Body Works said the company has stopped selling the candle online and at retail locations and said in a statement that the design was unintentional, according to reports.

    “At Bath and Body Works, we are committed to listening to our teams and customers, and committed to fixing any mistakes we make — even those that are unintentional like this one,” a company spokesperson reportedly said in the statement.

    7-Eleven to close over 400 ‘underperforming’ locations in North America

    “We apologize to anyone we’ve offended and are swiftly working to have this item removed and are evaluating our process going forward,” the statement continued.

    The Anti-Defamation League considers the image of the KKK hood to be a hate symbol, CNN reported.

    The Hill has reached out to Bath & Body Works.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KHON2.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    California high school requiring students to scan QR codes to leave class
    KHON27 hours ago
    Dollar General employee finds puppies dumped in trash amid cold Arkansas weather
    KHON24 hours ago
    Man who left dog tied to pole during Hurricane Milton faces felony charges: State Attorney
    KHON21 day ago
    Utah mother raising money for her own funeral dies
    KHON23 days ago
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group18 days ago
    3 dead, at least 4 injured after bridge collapses in Mississippi
    KHON26 hours ago
    Halawa inmate assaulted, stabbed to death by cellmate
    KHON22 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Kalani High School teacher named 2025 Hawaii State Teacher of the Year
    KHON21 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson12 days ago
    Man armed with rifle accused of threatening FEMA workers in North Carolina
    KHON22 days ago
    Do you keep money in payment apps? Here’s why you probably shouldn’t
    KHON216 hours ago
    Woman receives a warning note from a stranger urging her to ‘run’ from her date – while he was in the bathroom
    Upworthy5 days ago
    2 children dead after accidents at separate Halloween haunted hayride events
    KHON217 hours ago
    Coca-Cola recalls ‘zero sugar’ lemonade after it’s found to contain full sugar
    KHON21 day ago
    Pizza Hut unveils new restaurant — but there’s a catch
    KHON28 hours ago
    Whoopi Goldberg fires back at Trump after he called her ‘filthy, dirty, disgusting’: ‘You hired me four times’
    the-independent.com6 days ago
    Man indicted for murder of woman found in storm drain
    KHON21 day ago
    SBA announces itʻs out of money
    KHON210 hours ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato18 hours ago
    Hawaii Football Final — Boise State reaction
    KHON22 days ago
    1 dead, 2 hospitalized after wave sweeps in visitors at Ke Iki Beach
    KHON22 days ago
    Oahu woman still seeking justice months after brutal dog attack
    KHON24 hours ago
    ‘Barn coats’ are your new fall and winter fashion staple
    KHON211 hours ago
    UH to join Mountain West as full member starting in 2026
    KHON22 days ago
    Kahuku gets new QB from national power St. John Bosco
    KHON22 days ago
    Mariah Carey Has Burned Through So Much of Her Fortune She Can't Afford to Spoil Boytoy Lovers: 'She Spends Like She's a Billionaire'
    RadarOnline18 hours ago
    Wags N’ Whiskers: Kilo seeks forever home after year at shelter
    KHON22 hours ago
    Honolulu Police seek public’s help in purse snatching case
    KHON21 day ago
    UH full-time move to Mountain West becomes official
    KHON21 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy