    • KHON2

    Hawaii high school football scores from Oct. 12, 2024

    By Christian Shimabuku,

    2 days ago

    Week 10 of the Hawaii high school football season concluded on Saturday night with a slate of games across the islands.

    Below are Saturday’s scores:

    No. 3 Kahuku 17, No. 4 Kapolei 7

    No. 7 Punahou 25, No. 5 Kamehameha 13

    No. 12 Kapa’a 64, Kauai 0

    Kailua 35, Waianae 24

    Honokaa 47, Kohala 14

    Hawaii Prep 69, Kau 0

    Aiea 60, Pearl City 20

    Leilehua 13, Moanalua 10, overtime

    At Castle: Kalaheo 30, McKinley 0

    At Kaiser: Kalani 15, Waialua 13

    At Farrington: Kaiser 34, Kaimuki 17

    LIKEKE FARIAS
    2d ago
    fake news
    Mordecai
    2d ago
    moanalua lost in over time , shocker as i read results and both Bulldogs teams lost wailua , kaimuki
