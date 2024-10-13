Hawaii high school football scores from Oct. 12, 2024

Week 10 of the Hawaii high school football season concluded on Saturday night with a slate of games across the islands.

Below are Saturday’s scores:

No. 3 Kahuku 17, No. 4 Kapolei 7

No. 7 Punahou 25, No. 5 Kamehameha 13

No. 12 Kapa’a 64, Kauai 0

Kailua 35, Waianae 24

Honokaa 47, Kohala 14

Hawaii Prep 69, Kau 0

Aiea 60, Pearl City 20

Leilehua 13, Moanalua 10, overtime

At Castle: Kalaheo 30, McKinley 0

At Kaiser: Kalani 15, Waialua 13

At Farrington: Kaiser 34, Kaimuki 17

