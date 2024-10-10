Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KHON2

    ‘I’m fine’: Tampa’s ‘Lt. Dan’ survives Hurricane Milton on his boat

    By Nathaniel RodriguezAustin Kellerman,

    2 days ago

    TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) — A Tampa, Florida, man who goes by the nickname “Lt. Dan” and who went viral on social media for refusing to evacuate his boat ahead of Hurricane Milton has survived the storm.

    NewsNation’s Brian Entin went to check on him late Wednesday night after the storm had swept through.

    “I’m fine,” he told Entin.

    Tampa’s ‘Lt. Dan’ causes concern over refusal to evacuate from Hurricane Milton

    Lt. Dan, whose real name is Joseph Malinowski, went viral from videos posted by TikTok user Tampa Terrence , which gained a large following of people who were worried because he refused to evacuate the sailboat where he was living. Like the popular character from “Forrest Gump” who refused to leave his boat during a massive storm, Tampa’s Lt. Dan is missing a leg.

    “I’m not going anywhere because the safest place to be is on a boat in a flood,” he said ahead of the storm. “We learned that with Noah. Everyone who stayed on land drowned. Noah and the animals lived.”

    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Eaj5o_0w1dHA0b00
      TAMPA, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 09: Tampa police try to persuade a local resident who is living on his boat known as Jay and nicknamed “Lieutenant Dan,” to leave for his safety as Tampa prepares for the arrival of Hurricane Milton on October 09, 2024 in Tampa, Florida. Milton, which comes just after the recent catastrophic Hurricane Helene, has strengthened to a Category 4 storm as it approaches Florida’s Gulf Coast and is expected to make landfall late Wednesday. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pS3ad_0w1dHA0b00
      TAMPA, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 09: Tampa police try to persuade a local resident who is living on his boat known as Jay and nicknamed “Lieutenant Dan,” to leave for his safety as Tampa prepares for the arrival of Hurricane Milton on October 09, 2024 in Tampa, Florida. Milton, which comes just after the recent catastrophic Hurricane Helene, has strengthened to a Category 4 storm as it approaches Florida’s Gulf Coast and is expected to make landfall late Wednesday. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23JsRC_0w1dHA0b00
      TAMPA, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 09: Tampa police try to persuade a local resident who is living on his boat known as Jay and nicknamed “Lieutenant Dan,” to leave for his safety as Tampa prepares for the arrival of Hurricane Milton on October 09, 2024 in Tampa, Florida. Milton, which comes just after the recent catastrophic Hurricane Helene, has strengthened to a Category 4 storm as it approaches Florida’s Gulf Coast and is expected to make landfall late Wednesday. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Or0Ov_0w1dHA0b00
      TAMPA, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 09: Tampa police try to persuade a local resident who is living on his boat known as Jay and nicknamed “Lieutenant Dan,” to leave for his safety as Tampa prepares for the arrival of Hurricane Milton on October 09, 2024 in Tampa, Florida. Milton, which comes just after the recent catastrophic Hurricane Helene, has strengthened to a Category 4 storm as it approaches Florida’s Gulf Coast and is expected to make landfall late Wednesday. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

    Days before the hurricane, Malinowski rejected offers of help from people and was even visited by Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw, who asked him to leave.

    However, the man continued to refuse to evacuate hours before Hurricane Milton was supposed to make landfall.

    “You’re all robots,” Malinowski said. “You’re all sheep, following the masses.”

    At a Wednesday midday press conference, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said Tampa police rescued “Lt. Dan” and took him to a shelter that morning. However, he made it back to his boat by afternoon.

    “He is here,” Entin told Nexstar’s WFLA. “He is definitely on the boat. We can see him. He keeps popping his head out, and I just saw his hand.”

    Milton barreled into the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday after plowing across Florida, pounding cities with ferocious winds and rain, and whipping up a barrage of tornadoes. It compounded the misery wrought by Helene while sparing Tampa a direct hit.

    The Associated Press contributed to this report.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KHON2.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    New civil case needed for suspects arrested in Dana Ireland murder
    KHON21 day ago
    New details in Nanakuli double stabbing: suspect charged with murder
    KHON22 days ago
    Inspectors find bed bugs at Bellagio, Cosmopolitan hotels in Las Vegas
    KHON23 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Couple who moved to Florida heartbroken after Milton ruins their ‘happily ever after’
    KHON21 day ago
    Nanakuli hit-and-run leaves kupuna in critical condition
    KHON23 hours ago
    TD Bank hit with $3 billion fine over money laundering
    KHON22 days ago
    Hawaii high school football scores for Oct. 11, 2024
    KHON214 hours ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Former corrections officer sentenced to life for mother’s murder, expresses remorse
    KHON22 days ago
    Florida deputies help pregnant woman in labor during Milton
    KHON21 day ago
    14-year-old found floating on fence in Tampa floodwaters after Hurricane Milton
    KHON22 days ago
    This winter may be less predictable than the last few. Here’s why
    KHON21 day ago
    Social Security announces 2.5 percent cost-of-living adjustment for 2025
    KHON22 days ago
    Search continues for missing Anahola woman
    KHON22 days ago
    Thousands of these have returned to Hawaii
    KHON22 days ago
    Visitor finds 2.3-carat diamond at Arkansas state park
    KHON27 hours ago
    3 Europeans engineered $95M Texas Lotto win with over 25M tickets
    KHON222 hours ago
    Best Crossover SUVs for 2024
    KHON25 hours ago
    Man arrested, charged with kidnapping in suspicious vehicle investigation
    KHON21 day ago
    Internet Archive data breach exposes more than 31 million user accounts: reports
    KHON22 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen3 days ago
    Nene killed while crossing road, officials search for vehicle involved
    KHON21 day ago
    Arrest made in Manoa murder case
    KHON21 day ago
    One of the earliest creators of spam musubi honored by family
    KHON22 days ago
    Meteorologist threatened after debunking hurricane conspiracies
    KHON29 hours ago
    Maunaulu parking lot and trails reopen amid ongoing fire suppression
    KHON21 day ago
    Zippy’s announces opening of second location on ninth island
    KHON222 hours ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile12 days ago
    ‘It’s pretty dangerous,’ why Kauai teams can’t play under Friday night lights
    KHON216 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy