Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KHON2

    Social Security COLA for 2025 predicted to be lower than 2024

    By Steph Whiteside,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45hc7k_0vy05xxU00

    ( NewsNation ) — The Social Security Administration will announce a new cost-of-living adjustment on Oct. 10, 2024, with the increase expected to be smaller than last year.

    For 2024, Social Security payments increased 3.2%, but now that inflation has slowed, analysts are predicting a smaller adjustment .

    More than a third of retirees say their checks are a major source of income, with nearly 68 million Americans receiving Social Security benefits in 2024.

    Misinformation, power outages hinder Helene recovery

    The Social Security Administration has adjusted benefits each year since 1975, with changes calculated based on inflation and changes to the consumer price index . The COLA is designed to help seniors keep up with rising prices.

    The August 2024 Consumer Price Index report showed a 2.5% increase in average prices since the previous year, a sign of cooling inflation.

    Following the COVID-19 pandemic, the COLA has been higher in recent years, reaching a maximum of 8.7% in 2023. To keep pace with the Consumer Price Index, the adjustment for 2025 would have to reach a minimum of 2.5%. That’s the amount predicted by analysts.

    However, nonprofit Senior Citizens League is advocating for a bigger adjustment .

    “Ensuring that seniors have enough to feed and house themselves with dignity is a major reason why we advocate for a minimum COLA of 3%,” said executive director Shannon Benton. “TSCL research shows that approximately two-thirds of seniors rely on Social Security for more than half of their monthly income, and 28% depend on it entirely.”

    A 2.5% COLA would mean the average Social Security recipient would get $48 more each month, with the average check coming in at $1,966.

    More Americans than ever rely on programs like Social Security, Medicare: Report

    To qualify for retirement benefits through Social Security, people must compile 40 work credits over their lifetime, with a maximum of four credits allowed each year. In 2024, earning four credits required making more than $6,920. That amount is also expected to increase in 2025 and will be announced at the same time as COLA.

    It’s also possible that the amount of earnings taxed for Social Security will increase from 2024’s income cap of $168,600.

    Social Security recipients will officially be notified of changes to their benefits in September.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KHON2.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘Swamp People’ star cited for alligator tagging violations in Louisiana
    KHON23 days ago
    Florida doctor arrested, accused of running deadly ‘pill mill’
    KHON22 days ago
    What to know when purchasing funeral services
    KHON22 days ago
    Social Security Updates SSI Rules to Boost Benefits and Expand Eligibility
    Morristown Minute1 day ago
    Struggling Retailer Files for Bankruptcy, Finds Buyer for $760 Million Purchase
    Akeena28 days ago
    Nanakuli Wendy’s employee dead after double stabbing
    KHON23 days ago
    North Shore home hanging on edge as swell set to arrive Monday
    KHON22 days ago
    You may be eligible for lawsuit payout if you ate Breyers vanilla ice cream
    KHON22 days ago
    Mama bear defeats rival that killed her cub to win Fat Bear Week 2024
    KHON220 hours ago
    Tennessee nurse and his dog died trying to save a man from floods driven by Helene
    KHON23 days ago
    Changes coming to Mega Millions next year: What to know about better odds, $5 tickets
    KHON22 days ago
    Slight instability lingers overhead
    KHON22 days ago
    ‘Too pure for this world,’ family mourns Nanakuli Wendy’s stabbing victim
    KHON220 hours ago
    Join NASCAR and Nexstar in supporting hurricane recovery
    KHON21 day ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune19 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile9 days ago
    Nanakuli retail workers on edge after double stabbing
    KHON21 day ago
    Honda recalls about 1.7 million vehicles over steering issue
    KHON29 hours ago
    The first ever Hana Hou Makeke is this weekend at the Kahala Hotel
    KHON221 hours ago
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida19 days ago
    Teen daughter of Flaming Lips member found safe: police
    KHON219 hours ago
    How you can get a jump on giving local keiki a holiday to remember
    KHON21 day ago
    ‘Spirit Christmas’: Spirit Halloween is now opening Xmas-themed locations
    KHON22 days ago
    Dodgers pitcher reportedly robbed while at California racetrack
    KHON21 day ago
    Motorcyclist left in critical condition after crashing into guardrail
    KHON221 hours ago
    Climate change boosted Helene’s deadly rain and wind and the same is likely for Milton: Scientists
    KHON27 hours ago
    Ethel Kennedy, widow of Robert F. Kennedy, hospitalized after suffering stroke, family says
    KHON211 hours ago
    Walmart will be closed on Thanksgiving Day for 5th consecutive year
    KHON23 days ago
    Raccoon sparks chaos in stands during Broncos game against Raiders
    KHON21 day ago
    Here’s why experts are so worried about Hurricane Milton
    KHON21 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy