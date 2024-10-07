Hawaii Football Final — San Diego State reaction

Rob DeMello, Rich Miano and Abu Ma’afala react to another agonizing loss for the 2024 University of Hawaii football team, a 27-24 defeat at the hands of San Diego State .

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

The HFF crew then discusses the team’s upcoming home game against No. 17 Boise State.

Hawaii Football Final is available on Spotify, iTunes and most other podcasting platforms.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KHON2.