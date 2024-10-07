Open in App
    • KHON2

    Hawaii Football Final — San Diego State reaction

    By Christian Shimabuku,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04x8qx_0vxjo5JA00

    Rob DeMello, Rich Miano and Abu Ma’afala react to another agonizing loss for the 2024 University of Hawaii football team, a 27-24 defeat at the hands of San Diego State .

    All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

    The HFF crew then discusses the team’s upcoming home game against No. 17 Boise State.

    Hawaii Football Final is available on Spotify, iTunes and most other podcasting platforms.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KHON2.

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    lorna lee
    1d ago
    Tired of waiting for a W.
    View all comments
