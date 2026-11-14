Pima County officials on Saturday confirmed a case of New World screwworm in a domesticated horse near Tucson.

The state’s Department of Agriculture said the case was detected in a domesticated horse “with no known history of travel.”

Pima County Health Department director Dr. Theresa Cullen said, “The identification of the first New World Screwworm animal case in Pima County is concerning, but the risk to humans remains low. We are coordinating with our state health and agricultural partners and will continue to keep residents informed as more information becomes available.”

Cullen added, “Individuals with open, draining, or non-healing wounds should seek medical attention promptly, especially if they notice signs of insect infestation such as visible maggots. We encourage residents to seek medical care for wounds that are not healing properly and to follow guidance from public health and animal health officials.”

There are seven reported cases in Arizona; so far, there have been no reports of New World screwworm cases in humans in the U.S.

Officials said the Pima Animal Care Center is pre-treating all dogs ahead of Sunday’s Fall Festival adoption event.

State and Pima County officials are hosting a virtual town hall on Monday to answer any questions on the cases and responses.

The meeting will be held from 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. at https://arizona.zoom.us/j/89847196269.

The latest information on Arizona New World screwworm cases can be found at https://agriculture.az.gov/divisions/animal-services/state-veterinarians-office/new-world-screwworm.