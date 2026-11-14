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Tucson
Man dies after reported fight at Ronstadt Transit Center
By KGUN 9 News Staff,2 days ago
TUCSON — A man died following a fight at the Ronstadt Transit Center Saturday morning, according to police.
The Tucson Police Department said officers responded to the downtown transit hub at 215 E. Congress St. just after 7 a.m. following reports of a fight involving weapons.
Officers arrived to find a man with serious injuries. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police searched the area for the suspected attacker, but a description was not immediately released.
Homicide detectives are investigating.
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