TUCSON — Authorities are searching for an SUV they believe is linked to a collision that killed a pedestrian on Interstate 10 early Saturday morning.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the deadly crash happened at around 3:53 a.m. on the westbound lanes, within milepost 258, near the Congress Street exit.

According to DPS officials, witnesses reported seeing a 2019-2026 dark-colored Range Rover Evoque SUV “pulled over in the gore point of the roadway, partially blocking lane number four.”

The SUV left the scene following the incident.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or its occupants is asked to call 877-429-8477 or submit a tip online at azdps.gov/tips referencing incident I26070340.

The crash and emergency response forced the closure of westbound I-10 at Congress Street for several hours.

All affected lanes were reopened by 10 a.m.