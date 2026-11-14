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Basketball
No. 12 Arizona gets big game from freshman Caleb Holt in 80-69 victory at Auburn
By Associated Press,12 days ago
Freshman guard Caleb Holt had 24 points and nine rebounds, and No. 12 Arizona took over down the stretch to turn back Auburn’s second-half rally in an 80-69 victory Friday night.
Ivan Kharchenkov added 19 points and eight rebounds, and Motiejus Krivas finished with 16 points and 12 boards for the Wildcats (3-1). Derek Dixon scored 11.
Thomas Dowd had 15 points to pace the Tigers (2-1), who erased a 14-point deficit after halftime and went ahead 58-57 midway through the second period. But the Wildcats responded with a 13-6 spurt and never looked back again.
The Wildcats improve to 3-1 on the season
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