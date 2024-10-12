Open in App
    UPDATE: Crews fighting now 1291-acre Vein Fire near Sonoita

    By KGUN 9 News Staff,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CauFf_0w4fwgoT00

    UPDATE - 10/13

    The AZ Department of Forestry and Fire Management has said the fire is now at 1,291 acres and 50% contained.

    Crews were able to keep the fire within its footprint overnight.

    Approximately 80 personnel are assigned to the fire including hand crews, engines, and water tenders.

    There is no impact to State Route 82, but drivers should use caution with emergency vehicles in the area.

    ——————
    UPDATE - 10/12

    The AZ Department of Forestry and Fire Management has said the fire is now at 1000 acres and "still very active."

    No structures are threatened at this time, the department says.

    ——————

    The AZ Department of Forestry and Fire Management has announced they are fighting a 500-acre Vein Fire, 7 miles east of Sonoita.

    According to a social media post from the department, air support is launching and "state overhead" is on the way.

