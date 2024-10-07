Man lying on East Speedway dies in hit and run in Midtown

A 42-year-old man was struck and killed after lying down on East Speedway Saturday evening.

Dominic Pablo Narcho was struck just east of the Stone/Speedway intersection at around 8:30 p.m.

According to Tucson Police, Narcho walked onto Speedway and proceeded to lie down across the eastbound median lanes of traffic.

An unknown vehicle struck Narcho and then fled the scene. Narcho was pronounced dead at the scene.