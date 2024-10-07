Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KGUN 9 Tucson News

    Man lying on East Speedway dies in hit and run in Midtown

    By KGUN 9 News Staff,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FanQL_0vxyu3kp00

    A 42-year-old man was struck and killed after lying down on East Speedway Saturday evening.

    Dominic Pablo Narcho was struck just east of the Stone/Speedway intersection at around 8:30 p.m.

    According to Tucson Police, Narcho walked onto Speedway and proceeded to lie down across the eastbound median lanes of traffic.

    An unknown vehicle struck Narcho and then fled the scene. Narcho was pronounced dead at the scene.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 3
    Add a Comment
    DickDasterdly
    17h ago
    Maybe he mistaken the road for his comfy bed. IDK?
    truthhurts
    1d ago
    Not too smart laying down in the road at night kids … it’s down right unhealthy
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘Exhausted’ student nurse, 28, died after waiting for 12 hours in A&E after weekend of long hospital shifts
    The US Sun8 days ago
    Arizona Son Decapitated Mom Hours Before Surprise Party Because 'She Was Already Stabbed': Police
    lawyerherald.com8 days ago
    Fox Anchor Breaks Down Crying As Mother Describes Losing 7-Year-Old In Hurricane Helene Flood
    Wide Open Country5 days ago
    Target apologizes after customer walks out of store after being ‘forced’ to use checkout option and lines were ‘30 deep’
    The US Sun7 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Court Says Man Can't Be Charged with Drunk Driving Because He Chugged Entire Bottle After Getting Pulled Over
    Latin Times4 days ago
    Hurricane Milton: Updates
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Diddy's Ex Bodyguard Alleges That Usher Was Hospitalized Following Diddy Assault
    hotnewhiphop.com4 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today2 hours ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel22 hours ago
    US Teen Busted at Arizona Border Smuggling $1 MILLION Worth of Fentanyl and Meth
    jackandkitty.com5 days ago
    How Tucson police handled a death like George Floyd’s when leaders thought it would never happen
    The Associated Press1 day ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    Squadron of squatters ‘terrorized’ NYC neighborhood after taking control of $4M brownstone
    New York Post3 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida11 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Man got out of prison only to stab his mother to death on the day of her 50th birthday before cutting her head off her body; son charged
    Dayton Daily Mag3 days ago
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    11-year-old girl stops potential kidnapping attempt using family's 'code word' system
    Upworthy2 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News22 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt5 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza15 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile8 days ago
    Tucson Restaurant Placed on Probation For 3rd Time after Mold, Rodent Droppings Discovered
    Greyson F4 hours ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza17 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Fan Favorite Tucson BBQ Restaurant is Closing
    Greyson F2 days ago
    Police seek man on attempted homicide charge in Columbia County
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post20 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy