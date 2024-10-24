City council hears first reading on proposed update towards public property sleeping policy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield City Council took up several issues affecting this vulnerable population Wednesday evening.

The Council heard a first reading of an ordinance prohibiting camping or sleeping on public property within the city of Bakersfield. Camping on public property is already illegal, but the update would more clearly define exactly what that means, according to city officials.

A second reading will be held at a future council meeting, at which time, the council could approve the change.

Council members also accepted grant funds designated for programs designed to help the chronically homeless , as well as parolees get off the streets.

