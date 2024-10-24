Open in App
    City council hears first reading on proposed update towards public property sleeping policy

    By Joshua Eyraud,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aEh2Y_0wKEk83u00

    BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield City Council took up several issues affecting this vulnerable population Wednesday evening.

    The Council heard a first reading of an ordinance prohibiting camping or sleeping on public property within the city of Bakersfield. Camping on public property is already illegal, but the update would more clearly define exactly what that means, according to city officials.

    How are ballots going to be counted in this years general election?

    A second reading will be held at a future council meeting, at which time, the council could approve the change.

    Council members also accepted grant funds designated for programs designed to help the chronically homeless , as well as parolees get off the streets.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

