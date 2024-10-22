Open in App
    Thousands of illegal cannabis plants destroyed in Kern County in statewide busts: California AG

    By Jose Franco,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sR8SH_0wHbbRGD00

    BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Nearly 90,000 illegally grown cannabis plants were destroyed at dozens of grow sites in Kern County during a statewide eradication operation, the California Department of Justice said.

    Local, state and federal authorities destroyed 774,829 illegal cannabis plants and seized 106,141 pounds of illegally grown cannabis worth more than $353 million throughout California, according to a release from Attorney General Rob Bonta’s office Tuesday.

    2nd man convicted of murder in 2020 robbery that turned into murder in south Bakersfield

    In Kern County, law enforcement destroyed 89,819 plants at 60 sites over 15 days, officials said.

    Officials said the operation took place in 36 counties and resulted in 282 arrests.

    The statewide operation is part of the state’s Eradication and Prevention of Illicit Cannabis program — or EPIC.

    “The EPIC program was forged out of our recognition of the need for a more comprehensive approach that addresses the broader implications of the underground cannabis market,” Bonta said in a statement. “This includes tackling the environmental damage caused by these illicit activities, as well as the economic ramifications that arise from unregulated cultivation.”

    Officials added the eradication efforts recovered 201 weapons, removed illegal infrastructure like water lines and containers of toxic chemicals like illegal fertilizers and insecticides.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

    Comments / 32
    Add a Comment
    cry me a cup of water
    9h ago
    California marijuana laws are completely screwed up. Why is the other states can get their shit together, but California cannot?
    g-ball
    1d ago
    106,106,141 pounds worth 353 million i don’t think they destroyed that money 💴 that what the opposition is all about for them to really take in profit from growers but that’s America 🇺🇸 for you boys but they tell us they destroyed as it all yeah right what ever that money 💰 goes into there pockets
