CA, Kern Democratic officials unite for congressional candidate Rudy Salas in final stretch of election

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Some of California’s top Democratic officials visited Bakersfield Sunday to get out the vote for Rudy Salas, the Democratic candidate in the race for the 22nd Congressional District, one of the most competitive seats nationwide.

Elected officials, candidates and volunteers gathered to launch their final stretch efforts.

“Are you ready to take Rudy to Congress?” exclaimed California Rep. Adam Schiff, who’s running for U.S. Senate against GOP opponent Steve Garvey.

About two weeks from Election Day, Nov. 5, party leaders, candidates and voters are ramping up enthusiasm more than ever.

California and Kern County Democratic leaders gathered in town Sunday for a day of canvassing — interacting with voters.

“When we fight, we win. ¡Cuando luchamos, ganamos!” remarked Rudy Salas, encouraging his supporters.

The event was all about getting Democratic candidates elected to office, from the top of the ballot, like for Senate and Congress, all the way down ballot to local county supervisor, city council and school boards.

But the focus was on Rudy Salas, the Democratic challenger to Republican incumbent Representative David Valadao in the 22nd Congressional District.

CD-22 is one of the most competitive House races nationwide.

And, depending on if the seat stays red or flips blue, party majority in the House can change.

“Democracy runs through this seat,” said Rusty Hicks, Chair of the California Democratic Party. “Control of the House of Representatives runs through this seat.”

In an interview with 17 News, Hicks also noted that while the Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris brings great excitement to the party overall, her presence has boost energy for down-ballot races as well.

Hicks said he expects great turnout from all political parties.

“The reality is that we don’t have an election day any longer, we have an election month,” Hicks stated.

The speaker line up featured the state’s top Democratic officials like Chair Hicks, as well as Vice Chair and former State Controller Betty Yee.

“We know there is no strategy to engage voters at the most personal level by the other side. So, this is our secret sauce,” commented Betty Yee.

“So please, spare Rudy the recount,” said Rep. Schiff, referring to how razor-thin the results of CD-22 will be.

“This race is going to be won or lost based off the work we do collectively,” echoed Salas.

“[My volunteers are] going out door to door knocking on doors… phone calls, door-to-door knocking, postcards, everything that we can,” Salas added.

There were volunteers from out of state too, including a college student with the Seattle-based political group Common Power.

“This race is so key to us, and just the election and to democracy, and that is why we’re out here,” said the student, Anjeline Elguero-Mateo.

Rudy Salas and David Valadao already faced off in 2022.

Valadao kept his seat by a slim three percentage points.

That’s why Democrats and Republicans are investing so heavily into CD-22, back in 2022 and now in 2024.

During the event, 17 News also spoke with Democratic Abel Lopez, who is featured in an anti-Valadao campaign ad.

When asked about that decision, Lopez explained, “I said why not? I go, I know who he is, I follow, I know who he is, I always talk to him every time I have the chance to. And I truly believe in [Rudy Salas].”

17 News also had the chance for an exclusive one-on-one interview with Congressman Schiff to discuss his own Senate campaign, as well as his efforts assist with competitive House and Senate races statewide and nationwide.

“These races are all about turnout, the congressman said.

17’s Jenny Huh: “Is it more so about turnout than the candidate? Obviously, the candidate has to be a good candidate as well, but does it really more so rely on turnout at the end of the day?”

Rep. Adam Schiff: “For much of the beginning of the campaign, it really is dependent on who’s the candidate… But when you get into the last 16, 17 days, then there’s very little persuasion that’s going on. Those people have already made up their minds. So, it’s more a question of, turning to, can you get your people to the polls?”

