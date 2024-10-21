Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KGET

    Oct. 21 is the last day to register to vote

    By Luis Garcia,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uVFSf_0wGFr13n00

    BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Monday, Oct. 21 is the last day to register to vote for the November election.

    You can check your status or register to vote at Kernvote.com .

    How to register to vote in Kern County

    The website also lets you look up your polling place, as well as find candidate statements and summaries of the measures on the ballot.

    If you’d rather register in person, you can pick up a voter registration form at any fire station, U.S. post office, DMV office or public library in Kern County.

    Never miss a story: Make KGET.com your homepage

    Or you can stop by the county elections division on Truxtun Ave. in downtown Bakersfield.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Missouri woman finds trunk full of stolen campaign signs with help of Apple AirTag
    KGET15 hours ago
    Still using ‘LOL’? That could mean you are getting old
    KGET2 days ago
    Police search for missing teenager in northwest Bakersfield
    KGET2 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    How many days of triple digit weather did Bakersfield have in 2024?
    KGET20 hours ago
    Massive Southern California sting nets 29 arrests, guns, drugs
    KGET1 day ago
    Warm temperatures continue around Kern Tuesday
    KGET1 day ago
    Teen in custody after 5 people found dead in Washington state home: police
    KGET1 day ago
    Coroner identifies man killed in Ogden St shooting
    KGET1 day ago
    ‘Best-selling pizza’ came with cocaine on the side, German police say
    KGET22 hours ago
    Walmart ordered to pay millions for disposing of toxic, medical waste at local landfills
    KGET17 hours ago
    Arizona county supervisor takes plea deal after delaying 2022 election certification
    KGET1 day ago
    Joan Dezember, half of beloved Bakersfield philanthropic couple, dies at 89
    KGET14 hours ago
    Sheriff’s office ID’s 38-year-old man found dead in vehicle in Delano
    KGET1 day ago
    The Orionid meteor shower peaks tonight: How to see it
    KGET2 days ago
    What is pink cocaine? Autopsy finds drug in Liam Payne’s body
    KGET1 day ago
    Breaking down the allegations against Supervisor Leticia Perez and staffer Christian Romo
    KGET1 day ago
    19-year-old woman found dead in oven in Canada Walmart
    KGET21 hours ago
    Jonathan Knight found guilty of murder in death of Kason Guyton
    KGET1 day ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    ‘Max hug time three minutes.’ New Zealand airport sets time limit on goodbyes
    KGET1 day ago
    Paul Di’Anno, former Iron Maiden lead singer, dies at 66
    KGET1 day ago
    How the 2025 Social Security COLA compares to recent years
    KGET3 days ago
    West Point Man Arrested in Significant Drug Bust in Clay County
    Mississippi News Group20 hours ago
    ‘Touch a Truck’ at the Beale Memorial Library parking lot Oct. 26
    KGET1 day ago
    Driver’s dashcam video shows suspected staged collision in NYC: ‘I’m pretty furious’
    KGET23 hours ago
    PHOTOS: Giant Pumpkin Regatta makes a splash
    KGET1 day ago
    Proposition 6 aims to ban forced prison labor in California
    KGET20 hours ago
    Over 1 million voters cast early ballots in North Carolina
    KGET2 days ago
    Helicopter crash in Houston kills 4, topples radio tower, officials say
    KGET2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy