BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Monday, Oct. 21 is the last day to register to vote for the November election.

You can check your status or register to vote at Kernvote.com .

The website also lets you look up your polling place, as well as find candidate statements and summaries of the measures on the ballot.

If you’d rather register in person, you can pick up a voter registration form at any fire station, U.S. post office, DMV office or public library in Kern County.

Or you can stop by the county elections division on Truxtun Ave. in downtown Bakersfield.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.