    Sheriff’s office ID’s 38-year-old man found dead in vehicle in Delano

    By Luis Garcia,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iiUJG_0wGFogeC00

    BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified a 38-year-old Bakersfield man who was found dead inside a vehicle in Delano early Sunday morning.

    KCSO identified Gaganjit Singh, of Bakersfield, as the man who was found unresponsive inside a vehicle at the intersection of West Cecil Avenue and Brutton Street, in Delano around 2:11 a.m. on Oct. 20.

    Coroner identifies man killed in Ogden St shooting

    According to investigators, the vehicle had collision damage. It wasn’t immediately known how the alleged collision happened.

    Delano police are investigating Singh’s death.

    The coroner’s office pronounced Singh dead at the scene at approximately 2:50 a.m. His cause and manner of death will be released at a later time.

