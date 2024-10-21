‘Poppa’s House’ populated by father, son Wayans

Casting the children on a family television show can be a challenge. The actors playing the offsprings need to be talented enough to make the role work but not look so different from the adult parents that the children look adopted.

The team behind the new CBS comedy “Poppa’s House” got both a talented actor and someone who looks so much like the person playing their father they could actually be related. And they are.

Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. star as father and son on the series slated to launch at 8:30 p.m. Oct. 21. It will air in that Monday time slot weekly with episodes available on the streaming service of Paramount+.

The senior Wayans plays legendary talk radio host and the recently divorced Poppa who has his point of view challenged at work when a new female co-host is hired. When he gets home, Poppa finds himself still parenting his adult son, a brilliant dreamer who is trying to pursue his passion while being a responsible father and husband.

A natural tendency with parents is to want to help their children. What the senior Wayans learned over the years is that there is a time to be helpful and a time to be helped.

“I’m coach, but I’m also coachable because he can do stuff I can’t do. And we kind of play off each other and we’re equals when we go on too,” Wayans says. “He’s going to have stuff in his hip pocket to try to surprise me and make me laugh. And I’m going to have stuff in my back pocket to make him laugh too.

“But as long as we’re doing that, we are going to win because the family formula is you make me laugh and the world will laugh with you.”

Wayans brings decades of experience to the role of a multi-talented actor, comedian, writer and producer. His TV credits range from “In Living Color,” “Saturday Night Live,” “Lethal Weapon,” “The Underground” and “413 Hope Street.” On the big screen, Wayans starred in “Bamboozled,” “Major Payne,” “Blankman” and “I’m Gonna Git You Sucka.”

Damon Wayans Jr. is an actor, comedian and writer who made his screen debut in his father’s film “Blankman” and sitcom “My Wife and Kids,” for which he eventually became a staff writer. He got his big break when he was cast in “Happy Endings” and “New Girl.”

Wayans Jr. sees himself as being a very different performer than the one who worked with his father for the first time more than two decades ago. He believes that the journey he took working on projects without his father gave him an education that is now invaluable.

“I did several TV shows after that. I went and I learned a lot of things. I had my own journey. So, when I came back, I came back with a lot more knowledge. I know how to write. I grew in confidence essentially,” Wayans Jr. says.

Both actors share a common purpose beyond making the new TV show the best it can be. Each does his best to make the other one laugh when filming a scene. Wayans points to that confidence in his son as part of what he learned in his journey away from the family.

The key for both is to find out how to find funny in the smallest things. That could be something as simple as sipping a cup of tea where one or the other will use that moment to make the other break character.

This approach is why Wayans is certain now is the right time for him and his son to be on the same TV series.

“I’ve seen the hard work he’s put in. I know that he can do it and he’s proven that he can,” Wayans says. “I don’t know how many more shows I have in me or the desire to do more, but I would love if this was the last one I did, I would be very happy because I know it’s going to be great with him, and her, and her.”

The two “hers” Wayans is referring to are co-stars Tetona Jackson and Essence Atkins. The show also features more Wayans than the father-son team. Kim Wayans, Shawn Wayans and Michael Wayans are all part of the writing team.

Executive producer Dean Lorey says having all the Wayans as part of the team has created a fun family atmosphere. That was important because the family element is so important to the way the sitcom is structured.

Lorey adds, “We also are trying to bring things from our real lives into the show. And we’ve got a lot of help with kids and grandkids, multiple points of view.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.