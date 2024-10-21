Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KGET

    ‘Poppa’s House’ populated by father, son Wayans

    By Rick Bentley,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z4mgP_0wFtlheL00

    Casting the children on a family television show can be a challenge. The actors playing the offsprings need to be talented enough to make the role work but not look so different from the adult parents that the children look adopted.

    The team behind the new CBS comedy “Poppa’s House” got both a talented actor and someone who looks so much like the person playing their father they could actually be related. And they are.

    Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. star as father and son on the series slated to launch at 8:30 p.m. Oct. 21. It will air in that Monday time slot weekly with episodes available on the streaming service of Paramount+.

    The senior Wayans plays legendary talk radio host and the recently divorced Poppa who has his point of view challenged at work when a new female co-host is hired. When he gets home, Poppa finds himself still parenting his adult son, a brilliant dreamer who is trying to pursue his passion while being a responsible father and husband.

    A natural tendency with parents is to want to help their children. What the senior Wayans learned over the years is that there is a time to be helpful and a time to be helped.

    “I’m coach, but I’m also coachable because he can do stuff I can’t do. And we kind of play off each other and we’re equals when we go on too,” Wayans says. “He’s going to have stuff in his hip pocket to try to surprise me and make me laugh. And I’m going to have stuff in my back pocket to make him laugh too.

    “But as long as we’re doing that, we are going to win because the family formula is you make me laugh and the world will laugh with you.”

    Wayans brings decades of experience to the role of a multi-talented actor, comedian, writer and producer. His TV credits range from “In Living Color,” “Saturday Night Live,” “Lethal Weapon,” “The Underground” and “413 Hope Street.” On the big screen, Wayans starred in “Bamboozled,” “Major Payne,” “Blankman” and “I’m Gonna Git You Sucka.”

    Damon Wayans Jr. is an actor, comedian and writer who made his screen debut in his father’s film “Blankman” and sitcom “My Wife and Kids,” for which he eventually became a staff writer. He got his big break when he was cast in “Happy Endings” and “New Girl.”

    Wayans Jr. sees himself as being a very different performer than the one who worked with his father for the first time more than two decades ago. He believes that the journey he took working on projects without his father gave him an education that is now invaluable.

    “I did several TV shows after that. I went and I learned a lot of things. I had my own journey. So, when I came back, I came back with a lot more knowledge. I know how to write. I grew in confidence essentially,” Wayans Jr. says.

    Both actors share a common purpose beyond making the new TV show the best it can be. Each does his best to make the other one laugh when filming a scene. Wayans points to that confidence in his son as part of what he learned in his journey away from the family.

    The key for both is to find out how to find funny in the smallest things. That could be something as simple as sipping a cup of tea where one or the other will use that moment to make the other break character.

    This approach is why Wayans is certain now is the right time for him and his son to be on the same TV series.

    “I’ve seen the hard work he’s put in. I know that he can do it and he’s proven that he can,” Wayans says. “I don’t know how many more shows I have in me or the desire to do more, but I would love if this was the last one I did, I would be very happy because I know it’s going to be great with him, and her, and her.”

    The two “hers” Wayans is referring to are co-stars Tetona Jackson and Essence Atkins. The show also features more Wayans than the father-son team. Kim Wayans, Shawn Wayans and Michael Wayans are all part of the writing team.

    Executive producer Dean Lorey says having all the Wayans as part of the team has created a fun family atmosphere. That was important because the family element is so important to the way the sitcom is structured.

    Lorey adds, “We also are trying to bring things from our real lives into the show. And we’ve got a lot of help with kids and grandkids, multiple points of view.”

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Joan Dezember, half of beloved Bakersfield philanthropic couple, dies at 89
    KGET16 hours ago
    Jonathan Knight found guilty of murder in death of Kason Guyton
    KGET1 day ago
    Police search for missing teenager in northwest Bakersfield
    KGET2 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato19 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    Coroner identifies man killed in Ogden St shooting
    KGET1 day ago
    Sheriff’s office ID’s 38-year-old man found dead in vehicle in Delano
    KGET1 day ago
    What is pink cocaine? Autopsy finds drug in Liam Payne’s body
    KGET1 day ago
    Singer among victims in couple’s alleged Las Vegas theft spree during Super Bowl week
    KGET3 days ago
    Still using ‘LOL’? That could mean you are getting old
    KGET2 days ago
    Meredith MacRae Was "Unhappy" When Her 'Bobbie Jo' Role Was Diminished on TV's 'Petticoat Junction'
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Teen in custody after 5 people found dead in Washington state home: police
    KGET1 day ago
    ‘Baywatch’ actor Michael Newman dies at 68
    KGET1 day ago
    ‘Best-selling pizza’ came with cocaine on the side, German police say
    KGET1 day ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    Paul Di’Anno, former Iron Maiden lead singer, dies at 66
    KGET1 day ago
    Missouri woman finds trunk full of stolen campaign signs with help of Apple AirTag
    KGET17 hours ago
    Hollywood needs a movie about the life of South Carolina's Robert Smalls
    Explore Beaufort SC22 hours ago
    19-year-old woman found dead in oven in Canada Walmart
    KGET23 hours ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    DeSoto County Body Found; Mother Believes it Could Be Her Missing Son
    Mississippi News Group9 days ago
    PHOTOS: Giant Pumpkin Regatta makes a splash
    KGET2 days ago
    Massive Southern California sting nets 29 arrests, guns, drugs
    KGET1 day ago
    Warm temperatures continue around Kern Tuesday
    KGET1 day ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Hundreds gather at the annual Bakersfield College BBQ
    KGET2 days ago
    Coroner ID’s woman killed in police crash in East Bakersfield
    KGET1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy