    WATCH: Dolphins swim through neon blue bioluminescent waters off San Diego

    By Rhea Caoile,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dQ1wi_0wCTAZUd00

    SAN DIEGO ( KSWB ) – The allure of bioluminescence — a phenomenon that turns ocean waves a glowing neon blue — captivates people all along the Southern California coast from time to time.

    Early Thursday morning, a team at UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography caught another beautiful sight during a boat ride from Scripps Pier to the La Jolla Cove: dolphins swimming through the glimmering blue bioluminescent waters.

    Man to journey to Australia in solo rowing boat

    UCSD photographer Erik Jepsen captured the footage in the player above while Scripps diving locker supervisor Rich Walsh drove the boat.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FoCRr_0wCTAZUd00
    Dolphins are seen swimming through bioluminescent waters off the San Diego coastline on the morning of Oct. 17, 2024. (Credit: Erik Jepsen/UC San Diego)

    Scientists say bioluminescence is caused by blooms of the algae Lingulodinium polyedra.

    These events are commonly known as “red tides,” referring to the brownish-red color it makes during the day. At night, when the phytoplankton are “agitated” by waves or other movements in the water, the blooms begin to glow in vivid hues of blue.

    The streams of electric blue have prompted some photographers to rush to the shores for a glimpse of the bioluminescence. One photographer recently came across glowing sand during a red tide while walking along Sail Bay in San Diego’s Mission Bay area.

    Although it is unknown how long each red tide event will stick around, they have been known to last anywhere between several days to over a month.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

    Comments / 2
    
    Meg Dor
    2d ago
    officially angered professionals from around globe come teach how that guy was driving a boat assc.w/Scripps. what's he tryin? not work for scriptions, premeditatively?I'm Native Baja SD 619 SunDiego,remember UN naval flags? at the entrance to main Sea World bookstore, before Busch?we allowed Scripps equipment to "majestically admire" dolphins that look chased? dolphins looked like hunting trying to bob and weave, similar to orcas...plankton? so what if the humpbacks didn't eat the plankton, bioluminescence happens? if researching? where's sonar penetrating equipment the cameraman wasn't studying. he just hitched a ride? somebody paid a resident of Scripps to drive a boat so he could take some cool photosa.light with a selfie stick underwater coulda made the photos similar.looking. quit scaring the adolescent/baby dolphins or leading that speed boat from behind the bull?... perspectives? cu y'all looking as seized apprehended drug or immigrant pontoon speed boat.....
    
