    Work week starts warmer, cool down to follow Wednesday

    By Kevin Charette,

    2 days ago

    

    BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A warming trend begins today.

    By Tuesday this ridge will weaken and give way to the approaching trough of low pressure on Wednesday. However, we can’t rule out the possibility of at least some patchy fog on Tuesday morning.

    High pressure ridging returns next weekend and will bring an upward trend in temperatures including a return to above average daytime highs for Sunday and next Monday. It appears we will return to similar readings as observed yesterday or slightly warmer.

    Chances for a high temperature of at least 85 degrees are currently about 20 to 35 percent in both the Central Valley and Kern County desert.

