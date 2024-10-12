Two-alarm response required for structures on fire in southeast Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield and Kern County firefighters extinguished two structures on fire just across the street from one another Saturday morning.

The Bakersfield Fire Department was dispatched to the 300 block of Kincaid Street for a structure fire just before noon, when additional smoke was spotted on Augusta Street.

This prompted a second alarm call for the structure fires and Kern County Fire Department responded to the fire on Augusta Street.

“They had a fire in the house behind us but they also noticed a very large column the next block over, so some of the other resources were diverted to that fire,” said Battalion Chief Mike Lencioni, with the Bakersfield Fire Department.

Kern County firefighters were able to limit the damage of the second structure fire.

“We’re here at the Augusta Fire, upon arrival the house was well involved in fire,” said Kern County Fire Department Battalion Chief Curt Carter. “Mainly coming from the backyard…the fire was contained to the house of origin.”

Battalion Chief Carter said there were no injuries to civilians or firefighters but the home on Augusta Street was a total loss, while Battalion Chief Lencioni said the Kincaid Street structure suffered major damages, mainly in the front of the home.

These fires are currently being investigated and the cause is unknown at this time.

