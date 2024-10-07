Open in App
    • KGET

    Coroner identifies man who died following stabbing in NW Bakersfield

    By Jacqueline Gutierrez,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zhnQr_0vxxPnKC00

    BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a man who died following a stabbing in northwest Bakersfield early Sunday morning.

    Officials identified the man as Lawrence James Leyvas, 20, of Bakersfield. Leyvas was stabbed around 2 a.m. on Sunday in northwest Bakersfield, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Leyvas was taken to Mercy Hospital Southwest where he was pronounced dead.

    Officials with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said Monday the stabbing happened in the area of Jenkins and Hageman roads.

    No other information was provided about the incident by the sheriff’s office.

    Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Kern Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

    Comments / 1
    Javaking
    1d ago
    RIP young man. don't know the person but no one deserves to die or be stabbed. condolences to his family. God bless his Soul 🙏🙏🙏
