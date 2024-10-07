Coroner identifies man who died following stabbing in NW Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a man who died following a stabbing in northwest Bakersfield early Sunday morning.

Officials identified the man as Lawrence James Leyvas, 20, of Bakersfield. Leyvas was stabbed around 2 a.m. on Sunday in northwest Bakersfield, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Leyvas was taken to Mercy Hospital Southwest where he was pronounced dead.

Officials with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said Monday the stabbing happened in the area of Jenkins and Hageman roads.

No other information was provided about the incident by the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Kern Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.

