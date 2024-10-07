Open in App
    These cities are the ‘safest’ in America, new study says

    By Iman Palm,

    1 days ago

    The quality of schools, traffic and entertainment offerings are among the variety of factors you consider before moving to a new city. Another is safety.

    Threats ranging from public health crises and natural disasters to mass shootings and traffic accidents, safety concerns extend beyond physical harm, according to a study conducted by personal finance company WalletHub.

    Gov. Newsom awards $131M to clear homeless encampments; Los Angeles gets $11.3M

    Americans also worry about financial safety issues such as inflation, unaffordable mortgages, a lack of health insurance and identity theft.

    WalletHub compared over 180 cities nationwide across 41 safety metrics to determine which cities were the “safest.”

    Researchers found that these were the top five safest cities in the county:

    1. South Burlington, Vermont
    2. Casper, Wyoming
    3. Warwick, Rhode Island
    4. Burlington, Vermont
    5. Boise, Idaho

    The top 5 least safe cities in the U.S. are:

    1. New Orleans, Louisiana
    2. Baton Rouge, Louisiana
    3. Fort Lauderdale, Florida
    4. Detroit, Michigan
    5. Memphis, Tennessee

    Here’s where California cities ranked in the study.

    11 th : Irvine

    23 rd : Chula Vista

    24 th : Fremont

    25 th : Glendale

    27 th : Santa Rosa

    29 th : Santa Clarita

    35 th : Garden Grove

    36 th : Huntington Beach

    37 th ” Oceanside

    43 rd : San Diego

    44 th : Modesto

    48 th :  Rancho Cucamonga

    49 th : Oxnard

    51 st : Moreno Valley

    70 th : Ontario

    75 th : Santa Ana

    80 th : Fontana

    83 rd : Anaheim

    99 th : Riverside

    102 nd : San Jose

    103 rd : Sacramento

    105 th : Long Beach

    107 th : Stockton

    111 th : Fresno

    113th: San Francisco

    136 th : Bakersfield

    162 nd : Los Angeles

    173 rd : San Bernardino

    175 th : Oakland

    The complete report can be viewed here.

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Junbug20
    1d ago
    There goes that study thing again. How long will it last this time?
    View all comments
