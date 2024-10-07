Open in App
    Man arrested for alleged vehicle thefts, possession of explosives, his brother sought for evading arrest in Ridgecrest area

    By Jacqueline Gutierrez,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cPcS7_0vxvJdHm00

    BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was arrested after allegedly using a homemade explosive to steal a truck, and sheriff’s officials are searching for his brother after he escaped from arrest in the Ridgecrest area, Kern County sheriff’s officials said.

    The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched to a report of a person with a shotgun and body armor driving a white Dodge Dart on Oct. 3. The vehicle was located, unoccupied, with a sawed-off 12-gauge shotgun and .22-caliber rifle, according to a statement.

    2 alleged gang members arrested after pursuit ends in Oildale

    Officials said Chad Hegeler was found inside a residence with body armor. Hegeler was arrested and booked into the Lerdo jail on multiple charges including illegal firearms, drug, explosives possession and charges related to auto theft.

    The sheriff’s office said Chad Hegeler set off explosives at his home where he allegedly made them.

    The Dodge Dart was taken during a carjacking using two firearms that were recovered. Investigators said Hegeler allegedly used an improvised explosive device to steal a Ford F350 and give it to his brother. His brother was identified as Logan Hegeler.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EHq4y_0vxvJdHm00
    Photo of Logan Hegeler provided by KCSO.

    Logan was found allegedly driving the stolen Ford F350. Deputies attempted to stop him but a pursuit was called off due to Logan’s reckless driving through the Ridgecrest area.

    The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Logan who is considered armed and dangerous and is believed to be in the Ridgecrest area. Officials say he should not be approached.

    Anyone with information on Logan Hegeler’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

