Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KGET

    Over 90,000 Georgia residents told to shelter in place after fire at chemical plant

    By The Associated Press,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21QIkW_0vom2tRe00

    CONYERS, Ga. (AP) — More than 90,000 residents in a county east of Atlanta were told to keep sheltering in place Monday and businesses were told to stay closed a day after a chemical plant fire sent a massive plume of dark smoke high into the sky that could been seen from miles away.

    Air quality surveys done by the Environmental Protection Agency and the state Environmental Protection Division “revealed the harmful irritant chlorine” detected in the air from the fire at the BioLab plant in Conyers, Georgia, the Rockdale County Government said in statement early Monday.

    Vince Fong hosts U.S. Service Academy Forum for interested students

    “For everyone sheltering in place, the best practice is to turn the air conditioning off and keep windows and doors shut,” the statement said of the accident that has affected the entire county.

    The fire was brought under control around 4 p.m. Sunday, officials said.

    Interstate 20, which was shut down in both directions in the area on Sunday, was reopened Monday morning, officials said.

    People in the northern part of Rockdale County, north of Interstate 20, were ordered to evacuate on Sunday and others were told to shelter in place.

    Sheriff’s office spokesperson Christine Nesbitt did not know the number of people evacuated, although it covered a large portion of the community of Conyers. Media reports said the number was 17,000.

    Never miss a story: Make KGET.com your homepage

    The fire ignited when a sprinkler head malfunctioned around 5 a.m. Sunday at the BioLab plant in Conyers, Rockdale County Fire Chief Marian McDaniel told reporters. The malfunction caused water to mix with a water-reactive chemical, producing a plume of chemicals.

    McDaniel said there were employees inside the plant but no injuries have been reported at this time, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported .

    Close

    Thanks for signing up!

    Watch for us in your inbox.

    17 News Alerts

    BioLab’s website says it is the swimming pool and spa water care division of Lawrenceville, Georgia-based KIK Consumer Products. Automated messages at two phone numbers for the company said to call back during business hours. An email was sent to the company Monday.

    “We are actively responding to an occurrence at our facility in Conyers, Georgia,” a BioLab representative said in a statement provided to the Journal-Constitution. “Our employees are accounted for with no injuries reported. Our team is on the scene, working with first responders and local authorities to assess and contain the situation.”

    A small fire on the plant’s roof was initially contained but reignited Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Trial date set in In-Shape abduction, rape case
    KGET2 days ago
    New details released about inmate’s escape in Northern California
    KGET22 hours ago
    These are the fastest, most satisfying fast food chains: new study
    KGET23 hours ago
    In Memory of Michael Evans (The First Lionel on 'The Jeffersons'): 18 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato16 days ago
    Habit Burger & Grill trolls rival In-N-Out
    KGET1 day ago
    1 killed after vehicle collision on East Truxtun Avenue: BPD
    KGET3 days ago
    Frank Fritz of ‘American Pickers’ dies
    KGET1 day ago
    Trial begins for Bakersfield man accused of killing ex’s mother, stepfather
    KGET1 day ago
    Wildcat Committee & KGET’s Tri-Tip BBQ Drive-thru to benefit R.M. Pyles Boys Camp
    KGET4 hours ago
    Man arrested for attempted murder in connection to NW Bakersfield shopping center shooting
    KGET2 days ago
    McDonald’s is bringing back its famous ‘Boo Buckets,’ with a new color
    KGET23 hours ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    1 arrested after homicide in McFarland
    KGET2 hours ago
    In-Shape gym kidnapping defendant arraigned, second suspect to be arraigned Tuesday
    KGET1 day ago
    David Valadao, Rudy Salas to face off in 22nd Congressional District Debate
    KGET2 hours ago
    Coroner ID’s motocyclist killed in crash on Hwy 178
    KGET2 days ago
    Woman arraigned on murder charge in 2023 Rosamond shooting
    KGET6 hours ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post7 days ago
    WWII destroyer found off California coast 76 years later
    KGET22 hours ago
    Port workers strike for first time in nearly 50 years
    KGET1 day ago
    CVS to lay off nearly 3,000 employees
    KGET1 day ago
    Posey man killed in solo vehicle crash on Granite Rd. near Glenville
    KGET4 hours ago
    California firefighters hurt in crash while heading to help Hurricane Helene victims
    KGET2 days ago
    Shafter Lions Club to host National Night Out at Veterans Park on Oct. 8
    KGET4 hours ago
    90-year-old man reported as missing has been found: BPD
    KGET22 hours ago
    Helene’s death toll surpasses 150 as crews continue to search for survivors
    KGET1 day ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Coroner identifies woman killed by possible DUI driver on East Truxtun Ave
    KGET2 days ago
    Fatal Crash Claims Three Lives in Denton County
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt24 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy