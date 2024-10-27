Open in App
    Thunder Take Bulls By the Horns in Chicago

    By Brian Brinkley,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LWyrZ_0wNqHUPX00

    The Oklahoma City Thunder used a 22-3 run to end the first half to take charge and cruise to a 114-95 win over the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night at the United Center in Chicago.

    Three Thunder players scored at least 21 points, led by 24 points from Jalen Williams, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander adding 23 points and Chet Holmgren 21 points and a career high 16 rebounds.

    No other OKC players scored in double figures, and the Thunder were just 8-for-40 from three-point range.

    The Thunder defense held the Bulls to just 35 percent shooting from the field and forced 26 Chicago turnovers.

    OKC led 59-39 at halftime and Chicago never got closer than 14 points after that.

    Once they did in the third quarter, the Thunder answered with 15-6 run and led by as many as 25 points.

    The Thunder improve to 2-0 on the season and will host Atlanta in their home opener Sunday at 6:00 pm.

    John Levi
    1d ago
    WAY TO GO THUNDER ⚡⚡⚡⚡
