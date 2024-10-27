Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KFOR

    Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge closes due to Rush Fire

    By Dylan Brown / KFOR,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DU42l_0wNqHTWo00

    UPDATE:

    The Rush Fire had burned over 11,000 acres as of Saturday night per the Comanche County Fire Department.

    MEERS ( KFOR ) – The Rush Fire reached over 4,400 acres burned by Saturday and caused the Wichita Wildlife Refuge to close.

    The fire which sparked Thursday near Rush Lake had quickly reached over 1,500 acres burned by Friday.

    | READ LOCAL NEWS > Epic Charter Schools announce future layoffs due to low enrollment >

    Many evacuations were in place going into Friday but by the evening they had been removed and residents were allowed to go back home.

    Officials said Saturday that 4,000 acres had burned inside the refuge and 400 acres had burned outside.

    The Refuge staff said that all roads had been closed as of Saturday, including the Visitors Center.

    “The 4,400 acres of burned area includes areas burned by the still active wildfire, as well as areas burned by backing fires and flanking fires. These are types of controlled burns that have been utilized to reduce fuel loads, helping to limit the spread of the Rush Fire and to protect important structures, private property, and homes,” the park posted on Facebook.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

    Related Search

    Rush lakeEvacuation proceduresWildfire impactOklahoma CityKforNexstar media , Inc.

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Mystery man caught on doorbell cam doing good deed
    KFOR2 days ago
    OSBI investigating officer-involved shooting, one person injured
    KFOR2 days ago
    Police trying to identify man in bike theft investigation
    KFOR2 days ago
    Mourners spot baby girl's hand moving inside coffin at her funeral - and rush her to hospital
    The Mirror US6 days ago
    Crews continue fighting the flames of the Rush Fire Sunday
    KFOR14 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato16 hours ago
    Texas man charged for punching election worker after asking to remove Trump hat
    The Hill1 day ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group27 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel6 days ago
    Law enforcement seize 660 lbs. pounds in illegal grow operation
    KFOR2 days ago
    Couple marries in Austin hospital after wedding day ER visit
    KFOR1 day ago
    Baylor Ground Game Wears Down Cowboys in Waco
    KFOR1 day ago
    One person killed in fiery crash near Lake Hefner
    KFOR3 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post23 days ago
    36 million Corn Poppers were made: How they pick the right ones for the Toy Hall of Fame
    KFOR1 day ago
    OHP releases dash camera footage of semi-truck crashing into several other cars
    KFOR3 days ago
    Search underway for murder suspect after man told 911 bear chased him off a cliff
    KFOR18 hours ago
    Early voting is underway
    KFOR2 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato23 days ago
    You’ll never guess what an individual Kit Kat ‘piece’ is actually called
    KFOR23 hours ago
    Will you have a three-payday November? How to tell
    KFOR1 day ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast4 days ago
    What is GivingTuesday, and when is it?
    KFOR2 days ago
    Local Dog Rescue Reveals They're In Urgent Need Of More Foster Homes
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Day Care Mom of 10 by day, Haunt operator after dark
    KFOR2 days ago
    Beyoncé campaigns for Kamala Harris in Houston
    KFOR2 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney7 days ago
    Supermom tackles peeping Tom she caught spying on her daughter
    Upworthy1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy