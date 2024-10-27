Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge closes due to Rush Fire

UPDATE:

The Rush Fire had burned over 11,000 acres as of Saturday night per the Comanche County Fire Department.

MEERS ( KFOR ) – The Rush Fire reached over 4,400 acres burned by Saturday and caused the Wichita Wildlife Refuge to close.

The fire which sparked Thursday near Rush Lake had quickly reached over 1,500 acres burned by Friday.

Many evacuations were in place going into Friday but by the evening they had been removed and residents were allowed to go back home.

Officials said Saturday that 4,000 acres had burned inside the refuge and 400 acres had burned outside.

The Refuge staff said that all roads had been closed as of Saturday, including the Visitors Center.

“The 4,400 acres of burned area includes areas burned by the still active wildfire, as well as areas burned by backing fires and flanking fires. These are types of controlled burns that have been utilized to reduce fuel loads, helping to limit the spread of the Rush Fire and to protect important structures, private property, and homes,” the park posted on Facebook.

