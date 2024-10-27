Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KFOR

    Metro family experiencing guardianship problems with Meeker nursing home

    By Mecca Thompson/KFOR,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02gV5w_0wNpEGpr00

    OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Sharon Blackwell says her 71-year-old brother George Miller has been a resident at the Meeker Nursing Center for nearly eight years.

    Recently, Blackwell has run into problems with the facility when it comes to guardianship and seeing her brother.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Cqnx_0wNpEGpr00
    George Miller, 71

    “I feel like I have the weight of the world on my shoulder,” she said.

    Miller suffers from a heart condition and is confined to a wheelchair.

    For a few months now, Blackwell said she’s tried getting Miller out of the facility for occasional outings to spend time with family.

    “He’s been feeling trapped in the nursing home and it’s depressing him,” Blackwell said.

    Blackwell said the Meeker Nursing Center told her she needed to purchase the proper wheelchair and lift to safely get Miller in and out of the facility without injury.

    “We just got the equipment and they told hospice, no, you can’t train her with this equipment because we’re not going to allow you to come on to our facility and train her to use the equipment,” Blackwell said.

    Blackwell said that is not mentioned in their policy, and that they’ve never had this problem.

    News 4 went to the Meeker Nursing Center to ask questions and were turned away.

    We also tried to reach out by phone and were told someone from corporate would be calling, but never heard back.

    Blackwell said she’s consulted with a long-term care ombudsman, and even called Governor Kevin Stitt’s office for help.

    “They [Governor’s office] had us call the nursing board of directors, and the nursing board of director herself called us back and she facilitated with us over the phone and walked us through the steps on how to fill out an online complaint,” Blackwell said.

    So far, she says the facility continues to deny the outings and she has no idea what could happen next.

    I reached out to a long-term care ombudsman and was told, state and federal law gives residents the right to make independent an personal decisions, and for them to be informed of available choices. This includes if or when they leave the facility.

    The law also states that if you are a person’s legal guardian, like in Blackwell’s case, the guardian has the right to make the decision on the resident’s behalf.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

    Related Search

    Nursing home staff trainingElderly rightsSharon BLACKWELLNursing homeNexstar media , Inc.Oklahoma City

    Comments / 2

    Add a Comment
    Misty Welch
    16h ago
    This is absolutely how insane. Yes talk to an attorney. What kind of equipment are they talking about? The lifts? Heck I would gladly help you with that. That is your brother I wouldn’t stop til you had him out of that place. I would love to speak to you. And help you.
    Barbara Ventris
    21h ago
    get attorney. if you are next of kin they can not stop you take him home don't send him back. I would love to talk to you personally.
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Mystery man caught on doorbell cam doing good deed
    KFOR2 days ago
    OSBI investigating officer-involved shooting, one person injured
    KFOR2 days ago
    One person arrested, police investigating after shots fired in Shawnee
    KFOR2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    ‘American Idol’ Singer Arrested on Horrific Charges
    American Songwriter5 days ago
    What is the recreational drug ‘pink cocaine’?
    The Associated Press5 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato16 hours ago
    UPDATE: Reported NW OKC drowning ruled as false alarm
    KFOR2 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group27 days ago
    ‘Right around the block’: Neighbor reacts to arrest of accused gas station clerk killer
    KFOR5 days ago
    Law enforcement seize 660 lbs. pounds in illegal grow operation
    KFOR2 days ago
    'Home Improvement' star Zachery Ty Bryan arrested on suspicion of DUI in Oklahoma
    KETV.com2 days ago
    Police trying to identify man in bike theft investigation
    KFOR2 days ago
    Norman Police arrest two after fentanyl trafficking investigation
    KFOR2 days ago
    Baylor Ground Game Wears Down Cowboys in Waco
    KFOR1 day ago
    Couple marries in Austin hospital after wedding day ER visit
    KFOR1 day ago
    13 year-old dies subway surfing doing ‘awful’ TikTok challenge
    KFOR2 days ago
    Early voting is underway
    KFOR2 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel6 days ago
    What is GivingTuesday, and when is it?
    KFOR2 days ago
    2 people shot Sunday morning in SE OKC
    KFOR13 hours ago
    Day Care Mom of 10 by day, Haunt operator after dark
    KFOR2 days ago
    Frustrated Wynonna Judd 'Finally Washes Hands' Of Trainwreck Jailbird Ex-Con Daughter: 'She's an Emotional Mess'
    RadarOnline3 days ago
    Gen Z is thriving financially in these US cities, new report says
    KFOR1 day ago
    Sooners Sputter in Second Half, Lose at Ole Miss
    KFOR1 day ago
    Beyoncé campaigns for Kamala Harris in Houston
    KFOR2 days ago
    Search underway for murder suspect after man told 911 bear chased him off a cliff
    KFOR18 hours ago
    Chicago Based Sandwich Chain is set to potentially open a new Florida location
    Akeena20 hours ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post23 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy