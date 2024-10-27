Epic Charter Schools announce future layoffs due to low enrollment

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) — Staff at Epic Charter Schools were emailed this week regarding “unpleasant news” from Superintendent Bart Banfield and the Executive Leadership team.

That unpleasant news pertained to layoffs after student enrollment numbers didn’t reach their expected growth.

In an email obtained by News 4, Superintendent Banfield explained that Epic is dealing with “financial challenges due to student enrollment numbers not meeting our anticipated growth.” And that decisions would have to be made in order to adjust to the challenges.

The email went on to say that Epic has been dealing with “cost-saving” measures over the past few months and that adjustments to staffing would be the next step and that the HR team would be reaching out to employees who are included in these cuts.

There is currently no information on how many positions will be affected.

The full email from Epic Charter Schools is below:

Epic Charter Schools in a statement to News 4 said, “Epic Charter Schools is currently going through a school-wide reorganization to right-size programs, services, and staffing due to student enrollment numbers that did not rise to our anticipated growth for the 2024-2025 school year. We are doing everything we can to ensure the educational experience isn’t disrupted for our current students and families, and to support those impacted by the staffing position adjustments.”

