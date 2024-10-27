Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KFOR

    Epic Charter Schools announce future layoffs due to low enrollment

    By Mario Gonzalez/KFOR,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sAnla_0wNnwV2Y00

    OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) — Staff at Epic Charter Schools were emailed this week regarding “unpleasant news” from Superintendent Bart Banfield and the Executive Leadership team.

    That unpleasant news pertained to layoffs after student enrollment numbers didn’t reach their expected growth.

    In an email obtained by News 4, Superintendent Banfield explained that Epic is dealing with “financial challenges due to student enrollment numbers not meeting our anticipated growth.” And that decisions would have to be made in order to adjust to the challenges.

    The email went on to say that Epic has been dealing with “cost-saving” measures over the past few months and that adjustments to staffing would be the next step and that the HR team would be reaching out to employees who are included in these cuts.

    There is currently no information on how many positions will be affected.

    The full email from Epic Charter Schools is below:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=397ZBh_0wNnwV2Y00

    Epic Charter Schools in a statement to News 4 said, “Epic Charter Schools is currently going through a school-wide reorganization to right-size programs, services, and staffing due to student enrollment numbers that did not rise to our anticipated growth for the 2024-2025 school year. We are doing everything we can to ensure the educational experience isn’t disrupted for our current students and families, and to support those impacted by the staffing position adjustments.”

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

    Related Search

    Epic charter schoolsTeacher layoffsStudent enrollmentCharter SchoolEducation fundingOklahoma City

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Mystery man caught on doorbell cam doing good deed
    KFOR2 days ago
    OSBI investigating officer-involved shooting, one person injured
    KFOR2 days ago
    One person arrested, police investigating after shots fired in Shawnee
    KFOR2 days ago
    Chicago Based Sandwich Chain is set to potentially open a new Florida location
    Akeena20 hours ago
    13 year-old dies subway surfing doing ‘awful’ TikTok challenge
    KFOR2 days ago
    Baylor Ground Game Wears Down Cowboys in Waco
    KFOR1 day ago
    Police trying to identify man in bike theft investigation
    KFOR2 days ago
    CDC recommends lower age for people to get vaccine against pneumonia
    KFOR2 days ago
    2 people shot Sunday morning in SE OKC
    KFOR13 hours ago
    UPDATE: Reported NW OKC drowning ruled as false alarm
    KFOR2 days ago
    How much candy do you need to buy for trick-or-treaters?
    KFOR1 day ago
    Couple marries in Austin hospital after wedding day ER visit
    KFOR1 day ago
    You’ll never guess what an individual Kit Kat ‘piece’ is actually called
    KFOR23 hours ago
    What is GivingTuesday, and when is it?
    KFOR2 days ago
    Made in Oklahoma: Creamed corn casserole
    KFOR2 days ago
    Will you have a three-payday November? How to tell
    KFOR1 day ago
    Day Care Mom of 10 by day, Haunt operator after dark
    KFOR2 days ago
    A New Company is Linked to Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak, CDC Says
    Thomas Smith1 day ago
    Norman Police arrest two after fentanyl trafficking investigation
    KFOR2 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Law enforcement seize 660 lbs. pounds in illegal grow operation
    KFOR2 days ago
    EMSA safety reminders ahead of Halloween
    KFOR2 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post12 days ago
    Terminally ill Illinois woman meets her idol, Jelly Roll
    KFOR1 day ago
    Early voting is underway
    KFOR2 days ago
    Sooners Sputter in Second Half, Lose at Ole Miss
    KFOR1 day ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post23 days ago
    Beyoncé campaigns for Kamala Harris in Houston
    KFOR2 days ago
    The OKC Comets now new name for OKC baseball
    KFOR1 day ago
    Stolen TVs from Texas found by Moore, Oklahoma City police
    KFOR2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy