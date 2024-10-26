4Warn Storm Team attends 2024 National Weather Festival

NORMAN, Okla. ( KFOR ) — The 2024 National Weather Festival brought in a “storm” of visitors that packed into the National Weather Center in Norman on Saturday.

The annual event is a great opportunity for Oklahomans and weather lovers alike to come and meet meteorologists like the 4 Warn Storm Team. The festival typically draws in more than 4,000 guests each year.

News 4 brought out McIntyre Law Chopper 4 and Interceptor 4 to the event. Also, KFOR’s own Emily Sutton discussed her experience filming parts of the blockbuster film ‘Twisters.’ Much of that film was shot here in Oklahoma.

Several local TV meteorologist and weather-related organizations were also in attendance for fans and weather enthusiasts to meet and greet.

The 2024 National Weather Festival. Image KFOR.

“We’re so excited. The National Weather Festival is our annual event to let everybody who’s interested come see everything that goes on in the weather community, whether its here at the weather center, weather researchers forecasters or TV meteorologists, anything to do with weather this is the place to be in Oklahoma, every year at this time and we’re super excited to do it again,” said Richard Smith, with the National Weather Service.

Activities for attendees of all ages included hourly weather balloon launches, first responder vehicles and equipment demonstrations, and drone demonstrations.

Visitors could play ‘Spin To Win’ for prizes from the movie Twisters. Tee shirts, bandanas and high definition DVD’s of the movie were extremely popular.

The 4 Warn Storm Team and our storm chasers enjoyed meeting visitors, signing autographs and sharing wild weather stories.

And the beautiful weather was icing on the cake of this gorgeous day.

