OU kicks off National Weather Festival Oct. 26

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The University of Oklahoma is gearing up for an event that draws thousands each year, the National Weather Festival.

According to organizers, the event hosted by the National Weather Center is set to showcase weather-related organizations, Oklahoma Mesonet, Storm Prediction Center and broadcast meteorologists from your favorite local news channels.

2023 National Weather Festival. Photo courtesy KFOR.

The festival is designed to be a family fun event with educational activities for all ages interested in seeing first hand helicopters, emergency vehicles, hourly weather balloon launches and drone demonstrations.

DETAILS:

Date: Saturday, October 26, 2024

Time: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Free public parking is available in the Lloyd Noble Center parking lot. Shuttles will be running between the LNC and the NWC; beginning at 9:45 am, at 15-20 minute intervals, with a break from 12-12:30. The last run will be at 2:20.

National Weather Festival 2023 OUTDOOR Map (png)

National Weather Festival 2023 INDOOR Map (png)

For more information about the event, click here .

