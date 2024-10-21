UPDATE: Edmond PD identify man after alleged indecent exposure

UPDATE @ 1:26 p.m.: Edmond Police Department confirmed, the individual has been identified.

Suspect identified says Edmond PD, Image courtesy Edmond Police Department

ORIGINAL STORY

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Edmond are trying to identify a man after he allegedly exposed himself to a child inside a local retail store.

According to police, the man (photos above) is accused of exposing himself to a 9-year-old girl at TJ Maxx and police are asking the public to help identify him.

If you know who he is, you are asked to contact Edmond Police Detective Scherman at 405-216-7910.

