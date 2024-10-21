Open in App
    • KFOR

    UPDATE: Edmond PD identify man after alleged indecent exposure

    By Terré Gables/KFOR,

    2 days ago

    UPDATE @ 1:26 p.m.: Edmond Police Department confirmed, the individual has been identified.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2adx1k_0wFxJhrf00
    Suspect identified says Edmond PD, Image courtesy Edmond Police Department

    ORIGINAL STORY

    EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Edmond are trying to identify a man after he allegedly exposed himself to a child inside a local retail store.

    Edmond PD seeks to identify man in alleged public exposure investigation, Image courtesy Edmond PD
    Edmond PD seeks to identify man in alleged public exposure investigation, Image courtesy Edmond PD
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VuUbi_0wFxJhrf00
    Edmond PD seeks to identify man in alleged public exposure investigation, Image courtesy Edmond PD
    Edmond PD seeks to identify man in alleged public exposure investigation, Image courtesy Edmond PD

    According to police, the man (photos above) is accused of exposing himself to a 9-year-old girl at TJ Maxx and police are asking the public to help identify him.

    If you know who he is, you are asked to contact Edmond Police Detective Scherman at 405-216-7910.

    Comments / 4
    Add a Comment
    Edmond resident
    12h ago
    Why no name, if Edmond P.D. identifyed him ?
    Pab's
    1d ago
    Good grief 🤢🤮
    View all comments
