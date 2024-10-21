Open in App
    • KFOR

    RIVERSPORT Holiday River Parade coming to Oklahoma City

    By Caroline Sellers/KFOR,

    2 days ago

    OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – The RIVERSPORT Holiday River Parade is coming back to Oklahoma City in November.

    According to RIVERSPORT, the parade is planned for Saturday, Nov. 16, on the Oklahoma River. The event will have live music, family-friendly games, hot chocolate, a water ski show with Santa’s elves, the river parade, holiday-themed water performances and fireworks.

    GOOD NEWS!: Midtown Walkabout returns to OKC with new vendor market
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rFwBW_0wFxJ0Bn00
    RIVERSPORT Holiday River Parade. Image courtesy RIVERSPORT OKC.

    The event schedule includes:

    • 5:00 PM – Parking Opens ($10 per vehicle)
    • 6:30 PM – Reindeer Games
    • 7:00 PM – Santa’s Elves Ski Show
    • 8:00 PM – Holiday Boats on Parade
    • Laser Light Show and Fireworks to follow

    Officials say the event is free, with $10 parking available. RIVERSPORT member park for free.

    To learn more, visit riversportokc.org .

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

