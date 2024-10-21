RIVERSPORT Holiday River Parade coming to Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – The RIVERSPORT Holiday River Parade is coming back to Oklahoma City in November.

According to RIVERSPORT, the parade is planned for Saturday, Nov. 16, on the Oklahoma River. The event will have live music, family-friendly games, hot chocolate, a water ski show with Santa’s elves, the river parade, holiday-themed water performances and fireworks.

RIVERSPORT Holiday River Parade. Image courtesy RIVERSPORT OKC.

The event schedule includes:

5:00 PM – Parking Opens ($10 per vehicle)

6:30 PM – Reindeer Games

7:00 PM – Santa’s Elves Ski Show

8:00 PM – Holiday Boats on Parade

Laser Light Show and Fireworks to follow

Officials say the event is free, with $10 parking available. RIVERSPORT member park for free.

To learn more, visit riversportokc.org .

