    • KFOR

    PHOTOS: Giant Pumpkin Regatta makes a splash

    By Jenna Deml,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A4NE5_0wFxH6YZ00

    PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – People in giant squash made a big splash and then some in Oregon’s Lake of the Commons Sunday afternoon.

    Paddlers dressed in their Halloween best raced in carved-out pumpkins with all their might as part of the West Coast Giant Pumpkin Regatta.

    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DCXex_0wFxH6YZ00
      People paddle in the Tualatin Lake of the Commons in the Giant Pumpkin Regatta. Oct. 20, 2024. (Courtesy: Evan Marx)
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YHSce_0wFxH6YZ00
      A racer hollows out a giant pumpkin for the Giant Pumpkin Regatta. Oct. 20, 2024. (Courtesy: Evan Marx)
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=082W1H_0wFxH6YZ00
      Racers hollow out a giant pumpkin for the Giant Pumpkin Regatta. Oct. 20, 2024. (Courtesy: Evan Marx)
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SUl5O_0wFxH6YZ00
      People paddle in the Tualatin Lake of the Commons in the Giant Pumpkin Regatta. Oct. 20, 2024. (Courtesy: Evan Marx)
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hDbWA_0wFxH6YZ00
      People paddle in the Tualatin Lake of the Commons in the Giant Pumpkin Regatta. Oct. 20, 2024. (Courtesy: Evan Marx)
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UgUgM_0wFxH6YZ00
      People paddle in the Tualatin Lake of the Commons in the Giant Pumpkin Regatta. Oct. 20, 2024. (Courtesy: Evan Marx)
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22QYJ0_0wFxH6YZ00
      People paddle in the Tualatin Lake of the Commons in the Giant Pumpkin Regatta. Oct. 20, 2024. (Courtesy: Evan Marx)
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oCoz7_0wFxH6YZ00
      People paddle in the Tualatin Lake of the Commons in the Giant Pumpkin Regatta. Oct. 20, 2024. (Courtesy: Evan Marx)

    The goal is not only to make it to the finish line first, but also avoid taking on too much water.

    This Stonewall, OK carver is very busy every October

    Event organizers say racers came from as far away as South Carolina and Massachusetts.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
