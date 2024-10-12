One killed, 12 shot in SW Oklahoma City shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR )- OKCPD responded to a mass shooting at 5800 S Agnew Ave around 12:30 a.m. early Saturday morning.

OKCPD PIO Valerie Littlejohn confirmed the shooting started off as an argument between two different groups of people.

Shortly after, shots were fired inside and outside of Patty’s Event Center.

One person was pronounced deceased and 12 others were shot and transported to local hospitals.

The current state of the 12 shot are currently between minor and critical condition.

Multiple suspects have been detained for questioning and or involvement with the shooting.

The suspects used rifles throughout the shooting.

Patty’s Event Center reportedly was hosting a Halloween party.

The shooting will be under investigation throughout the next few days.

KFOR will update as more information arrives.

