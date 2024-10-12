KFOR
One killed, 12 shot in SW Oklahoma City shooting
By Savion Harvey/KFOR,2 days ago
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 4
Add a Comment
Auner Deleon
2d ago
Diane Quinton
2d ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KFOR2 days ago
KFOR6 hours ago
KFOR6 hours ago
Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
KFOR1 day ago
iHeartRadio2 days ago
KFOR5 days ago
KFOR2 days ago
KFOR3 days ago
KFOR20 hours ago
KFOR2 days ago
The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel6 days ago
Bryce Gruber6 days ago
KFOR2 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.