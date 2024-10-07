Man convicted of 1983 murder is one step closer to parole

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) — A 1983 murder case is back in the spotlight as the convicted killer is asking for another chance at freedom. Wayne Thompson was 15 years old when he was convicted of murdering his ex-brother-in-law.

He was granted parole in 2003, but was later denied by Governor Brad Henry and sent back to prison.

“My mama died with a broken heart….that was her only wish before she died was to see that her son’s free…..we’re getting there mama…yea we’re getting there,” said Cynthia Thompson Welch, Wayne Thompson’s sister.

That wish was never granted to Wayne Thompson’s mother, but now there’s a glimmer of hope for his family.

Wayne Thompson and his sister, Courtesy: Cynthia Thompson Welch Wayne Thompson getting a degree, Courtesy: Cynthia Thompson Welch Wayne Thompson in the early 2000’s, Courtesy: Cynthia Thompson Welch

On Monday, the Pardon and Parole Board moved Thompson’s case to the next step, which means in two months the board will hear his case and make a decision on his chance for freedom.

“This is honestly, really great. The first stage is obviously the hardest to pass, so we are very excited for them and really want to thank the parole board for putting him through to second stage,” said Madison Boone, an attorney for Project Commutation in Tulsa.

Thompson was 15 when he killed his ex-brother-in-law. He said his then brother-in-law abused his sister and beat him up when he tried to protect her.

While in prison, his family said he got a college degree and started an AA club.

“He thinks things through, he’s not that 15-year-old kid anymore,” said Welch.

Tears filled the eyes of his siblings as they heard the decision by the board on Monday.

“I know it’s not a yes he’s getting paroled, but it’s yes to a better yes, and it’s time. He can’t do this again when he’s 60, he’s been here long enough,” said Welch.

Thompson will appear by Zoom before the Pardon and Parole Board in December to plea his case with his attorney.

If the board grants him parole, the governor will make the final decision on his freedom.

