Man convicted of 1983 murder is one step closer to parole
By Hunter Elyse/ KFOR,
1 days ago
OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) — A 1983 murder case is back in the spotlight as the convicted killer is asking for another chance at freedom. Wayne Thompson was 15 years old when he was convicted of murdering his ex-brother-in-law.
He was granted parole in 2003, but was later denied by Governor Brad Henry and sent back to prison.
“My mama died with a broken heart….that was her only wish before she died was to see that her son’s free…..we’re getting there mama…yea we’re getting there,” said Cynthia Thompson Welch, Wayne Thompson’s sister.
That wish was never granted to Wayne Thompson’s mother, but now there’s a glimmer of hope for his family.
On Monday, the Pardon and Parole Board moved Thompson’s case to the next step, which means in two months the board will hear his case and make a decision on his chance for freedom.
“This is honestly, really great. The first stage is obviously the hardest to pass, so we are very excited for them and really want to thank the parole board for putting him through to second stage,” said Madison Boone, an attorney for Project Commutation in Tulsa.
Thompson was 15 when he killed his ex-brother-in-law. He said his then brother-in-law abused his sister and beat him up when he tried to protect her.
