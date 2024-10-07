Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KFOR

    Metro business owner says she’s missing $8K in grant money from local non-profit

    By Mecca Thompson/KFOR,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05P5Ak_0vy2IBtA00

    OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — A metro business owner says her small business was promised $8,000 in grant money and the funds are no where to be found.

    “Now the business has went back to struggling,” says Olivia Lewis.

    She says it’s a struggle she wasn’t planning for.

    She says her food truck, the Blackxican Soul Food Shak, has been in business for more than a decade.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VUvU4_0vy2IBtA00

    “I just started a new concept about two years ago. I used to be just the Soul Food Shak,” Lewis said.

    Lewis says she and other small business owners applied for an $8,000 grant offered by the Alliance for Economic Development of Oklahoma City.

    “We were notified back at the end of July about the accelerator food truck grant for $8,000 that we were possibly able to apply for,” Lewis said. “And so when we applied, we got qualified and they asked us to do some classes.”

    71-year-old woman gets money back after help from In Your Corner

    In an email Lewis shared with News 4, it shows she’s completed all necessary classes and that the company would be in touch with her about the grant money in the following days.

    It’s been a little over a week and Lewis says she’s still without a check.

    “We did everything on our end and we were still just waiting to hear from them on the funding part,” Lewis said.

    In her application paperwork, it says at the bottom of the page, the funding limit is $8,000 per business participant.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VY5zR_0vy2IBtA00
    Screenshot

    News 4 reached out to the Alliance for Economic Development of Oklahoma City, who sent the following statement.

    We have worked for the past three years to utilize funds from the American Rescue
    Plan Act to develop recovery and growth programs for small businesses in OKC. There
    are legal challenges to spending the funds beyond 2024, and unspent funds may have
    to be returned to the federal government starting in 2025.
    One of our programs was underwriting a business operations training program for food
    truck operators, which provided $5,000 in free services and instruction, as well as a
    potential grant of up to $8,000 for business operations. The applications stated that
    funding was not guaranteed. Grants will payout $4,000 initially with the potential for
    more if there are additional funds available as ARPA programs wind down. Checks will
    be distributed by November.
    Reaching more OKC residents and business owners than expected is ultimately a sign
    of success in our efforts to boost our community’s economic recovery from the
    pandemic. To date, we have helped almost 1,000 businesses and nonprofits through
    technical assistance, exterior reimbursement, and cohort-business development
    programs. We expect to have spent the ARPA funds before the deadline at the end of
    2024, carefully administering remaining funds to ensure we neither overspend or
    underspend

    The Alliance for Economic Development of Oklahoma City
    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Laura Johnson
    1d ago
    Sad 😔
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    VIDEO: Toddler survives fentanyl overdose after police give him Narcan
    KFOR2 days ago
    Drummond to argue before SCOTUS seeking new trial in Glossip case
    KFOR1 day ago
    One arrested, 550 pounds of marijuana seized at Miami grow
    KFOR3 hours ago
    Authorities respond to deadly accident in NE OKC
    KFOR2 days ago
    You may be eligible for lawsuit payout if you ate Breyers vanilla ice cream
    KFOR1 day ago
    Walmart will be closed on Thanksgiving Day for 5th consecutive year
    KFOR2 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today2 hours ago
    Changes coming to Mega Millions next year: What to know about better odds, $5 tickets
    KFOR1 day ago
    Oklahoma City Police release more details in high speed chase
    KFOR20 hours ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza15 days ago
    Investigators looking into early Tuesday morning NW Oklahoma City fire
    KFOR20 hours ago
    ‘Not fair’: Ninnekah school board faces settlement criticism
    KFOR1 day ago
    Logan County woman sentenced after 30 cats abandoned in May
    KFOR3 hours ago
    Investigation seeks to identify woman after alleged check cashing, says police
    KFOR19 hours ago
    McDonald’s suing Tyson, other beef producers over alleged price fixing
    KFOR1 day ago
    OSU Farmhouse members to help Hurricane Helene victims
    KFOR1 day ago
    Tennessee nurse and his dog died trying to save a man from floods driven by Helene
    KFOR2 days ago
    DNA helps bring remains of missing Oklahoma soldier home after 74 years
    KFOR19 hours ago
    OKCPD seeks to identify suspect in $1,000 store theft
    KFOR5 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt5 days ago
    Teen daughter of Flaming Lips member found safe: police
    KFOR3 hours ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida11 days ago
    Firefighters knock down apartment fire in NW Oklahoma City
    KFOR1 day ago
    Police: Man steals from gas station, sprays clerk with pepper spray
    KFOR1 day ago
    Milton rockets to a Category 5 hurricane as Florida scrambles to clear Helene’s debris
    KFOR2 days ago
    WATCH: Police want to identify suspect in alleged driveway assault
    KFOR1 day ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Is it safe to be outside in Hurricane Milton’s eye? Here’s what experts say
    KFOR1 day ago
    Raccoon sparks chaos in stands during Broncos game against Raiders
    KFOR1 day ago
    ‘You are going to die’: Tampa mayor warns against ignoring Milton evacuation orders
    KFOR3 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy