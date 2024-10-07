Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KFOR

    James Taylor, Luke Combs, Eric Church to take part in Helene relief concert in NC

    By Jesse Ullmann,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TOXyA_0vxwKqYD00

    CHARLOTTE ( WJZY ) — Some of the biggest music stars with North Carolina ties are coming together for a show later this month to raise aid for Hurricane Helene relief efforts, organizers announced Monday.

    Concert for Carolina ,” featuring North Carolina natives and singers James Taylor, Luke Combs and Eric Church, will be held on Oct. 26 at Bank of America Stadium in uptown Charlotte with all proceeds going to Hurricane Helene relief efforts across the Carolina region, according to the announcement on Monday made by Tepper Sports & Entertainment.

    “When Luke first approached us with the idea for a concert benefitting relief efforts in the region, we felt compelled to open the doors of Bank of America Stadium for this special moment,” David and Nicole Tepper said on Monday. “Every day, we are more inspired by the strength and resolve of our Carolina community, and we are grateful to join Luke, Eric, and our fellow Carolinians as we embark on the road to recovery together.”

    Lawmaker on Helene conspiracy theories: ‘PLEASE help stop this junk’

    Marty Smith and Caleb Pressley will host the event and the show will be presented by Explore Asheville and the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority. Billy Strings, a Michigan native who has performed across the Carolinas multiple times, is also expected to perform.

    Church is from Granite Falls, Combs from Asheville, and Taylor is from Chapel Hill.

    Tickets go on sale this Thursday at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

    Helene is the deadliest hurricane to hit the mainland U.S. since Katrina in 2005. The death toll inched up to 227 over the weekend, with about half the victims in North Carolina, while dozens more were killed in Georgia and South Carolina.

    The Associated Press contributed to this report.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Coldplay announces 2025 US tour stops: Here’s where
    KFOR1 day ago
    Drummond to argue before SCOTUS seeking new trial in Glossip case
    KFOR1 day ago
    Join NASCAR and Nexstar in supporting hurricane recovery
    KFOR1 day ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato4 hours ago
    You may be eligible for lawsuit payout if you ate Breyers vanilla ice cream
    KFOR1 day ago
    Is it safe to be outside in Hurricane Milton’s eye? Here’s what experts say
    KFOR21 hours ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    Florida braces for impact of Hurricane Milton
    KFOR1 day ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks7 days ago
    Will Milton make landfall as a Category 5 hurricane?
    KFOR1 day ago
    Why do people fill their bathtubs with water before a hurricane?
    KFOR17 hours ago
    Fight at the fair leads to highway shooting in Tulsa, police say
    KFOR1 day ago
    OKCFD announces 2nd annual ‘Fire Prevention Month’ coloring contest
    KFOR17 hours ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today25 minutes ago
    Al Pacino claims he almost died of COVID: ‘I was gone’
    KFOR1 day ago
    Changes coming to Mega Millions next year: What to know about better odds, $5 tickets
    KFOR1 day ago
    Investigation seeks to identify woman after alleged check cashing, says police
    KFOR16 hours ago
    In Memory of Former Child Star Matthew Mindler: 3 Years After His Tragic Death by Suicide
    Herbie J Pilato24 days ago
    PHOTOS: Oklahoma Task Force 1 continues search efforts in North Carolina
    KFOR2 days ago
    ‘Spirit Christmas’: Spirit Halloween is now opening Xmas-themed locations
    KFOR1 day ago
    Time to evacuate running out as Milton stalks Fla.
    KFOR4 hours ago
    Milton rockets to a Category 5 hurricane as Florida scrambles to clear Helene’s debris
    KFOR2 days ago
    Cruise Passengers Share "Scariest Night of Our Trip" on TikTok
    J. Souza5 days ago
    Mother’s teen son stabbed in Norman by man
    KFOR2 days ago
    Climate change boosted Helene’s deadly rain and wind and the same is likely for Milton: Scientists
    KFOR58 minutes ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Tennessee nurse and his dog died trying to save a man from floods driven by Helene
    KFOR2 days ago
    Man convicted of 1983 murder is one step closer to parole
    KFOR1 day ago
    Singer Cissy Houston, mother of Whitney Houston, dies at 91
    KFOR1 day ago
    WATCH: Police want to identify suspect in alleged driveway assault
    KFOR1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy