James Taylor, Luke Combs, Eric Church to take part in Helene relief concert in NC

CHARLOTTE ( WJZY ) — Some of the biggest music stars with North Carolina ties are coming together for a show later this month to raise aid for Hurricane Helene relief efforts, organizers announced Monday.

“ Concert for Carolina ,” featuring North Carolina natives and singers James Taylor, Luke Combs and Eric Church, will be held on Oct. 26 at Bank of America Stadium in uptown Charlotte with all proceeds going to Hurricane Helene relief efforts across the Carolina region, according to the announcement on Monday made by Tepper Sports & Entertainment.

“When Luke first approached us with the idea for a concert benefitting relief efforts in the region, we felt compelled to open the doors of Bank of America Stadium for this special moment,” David and Nicole Tepper said on Monday. “Every day, we are more inspired by the strength and resolve of our Carolina community, and we are grateful to join Luke, Eric, and our fellow Carolinians as we embark on the road to recovery together.”

Marty Smith and Caleb Pressley will host the event and the show will be presented by Explore Asheville and the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority. Billy Strings, a Michigan native who has performed across the Carolinas multiple times, is also expected to perform.

Church is from Granite Falls, Combs from Asheville, and Taylor is from Chapel Hill.

Tickets go on sale this Thursday at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

Helene is the deadliest hurricane to hit the mainland U.S. since Katrina in 2005. The death toll inched up to 227 over the weekend, with about half the victims in North Carolina, while dozens more were killed in Georgia and South Carolina.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

