    • KFOR

    Authorities respond to deadly accident in NE OKC

    By Terré Gables/KFOR,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MTTjz_0vxeQypd00

    MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Midwest City confirm one person has died after a deadly injury accident on Friday last week.

    Police say on October 3 around 6:27 p.m. officers responded to a accident with injuries at the 6900 block of Northeast 23rd St.

    According to authorities, upon arrival a dodge pickup was located on its side in a ditch and a Land Rover in the median. Police believe the Dodge vehicle was eastbound on Northeast 23rd when it drove and left the center striking the Land Rover to the westbound shoulder.

    The driver of the Dodge, Johnnie Lesley 68, was ejected from the vehicle and transported to a local hospital where he later died. The occupants of the Land Rover ages 22 and 2, were transported to a local hospital and released, said Midwest City Police.

    The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

    CloroxBleach
    16h ago
    Another dumbass without a seatbelt on dies...
    Clarence Jones
    2d ago
    I drove right passed it.. condolences to both families
