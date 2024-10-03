Burglary ends in police chase in Oklahoma City

UPDATE 10/03/2024 9:51 AM

It was originally reported that one person was taken into custody, but police say no arrests have been made in this case.

ORIGINAL STORY

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – A burglary led to a police chase in southwest Oklahoma City Thursday morning.

According to the Oklahoma City Police Department, officers responded to a home near SE 15th St. and I-35 around 2:30 a.m.

Officials say three people were seen on camera trying to break into a home. When police arrived, the three suspects left the scene.

One person was found and taken into custody and police are still searching for the other two.

No more information is available as the investigation continues.

