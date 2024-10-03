Open in App
    Burglary ends in police chase in Oklahoma City

    By Caroline Sellers/KFOR,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eIl9Z_0vsoRURJ00

    UPDATE 10/03/2024 9:51 AM

    It was originally reported that one person was taken into custody, but police say no arrests have been made in this case.

    ORIGINAL STORY

    OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – A burglary led to a police chase in southwest Oklahoma City Thursday morning.

    According to the Oklahoma City Police Department, officers responded to a home near SE 15th St. and I-35 around 2:30 a.m.

    LOCAL NEWS: Firefighters battle duplex fire in Oklahoma City metro

    Officials say three people were seen on camera trying to break into a home. When police arrived, the three suspects left the scene.

    One person was found and taken into custody and police are still searching for the other two.

    No more information is available as the investigation continues.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

