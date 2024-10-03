Open in App
    Endangered Missing Advisory issued for man last seen in Yukon

    By Caroline Sellers/KFOR,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35SEhV_0vsoQLqd00

    YUKON, Okla. ( KFOR ) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for 44-year-old Matthew Heil.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c88Ug_0vsoQLqd00
    Matthew Heil. Image courtesy OHP.

    According to OHP, Heil is 6’1″, 161 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a red plaid shirt, blue jeans and no shoes near the 400 block of South 10th St. in Yukon around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday night.

    LOCAL NEWS: Firefighters battle duplex fire in Oklahoma City metro

    Officials say he may be riding a bicycle.

    If seen, call 911.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

