Endangered Missing Advisory issued for man last seen in Yukon

YUKON, Okla. ( KFOR ) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for 44-year-old Matthew Heil.

Matthew Heil. Image courtesy OHP.

According to OHP, Heil is 6’1″, 161 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a red plaid shirt, blue jeans and no shoes near the 400 block of South 10th St. in Yukon around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday night.

Officials say he may be riding a bicycle.

If seen, call 911.

