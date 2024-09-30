Activities canceled, buses delayed at Deer Creek HS after brief lockdown

UPDATE @ 4:45 P.M.

Deer Creek High School sent out the following message to students, staff and families after a modified lockdown on Monday afternoon.

Deer Creek High School Students, Staff and Families, As the safety of our students and staff is our top priority, we appreciate your cooperation during the lockdown at Deer Creek High School earlier today, Sept. 30, 2024.



We want to provide you with additional information about today’s events: At approximately 1:30 p.m., a student notified administration of a student on campus that did not have a badge on and does not go to school at DCHS.

Upon notification, administrators immediately began reviewing video footage and interviewing students who claimed to have information about this person’s whereabouts and reason for being on campus.

We received word from some students that this individual posted violent messages on social media. These messages were not directed toward Deer Creek students or any of our school sites.

When the person’s whereabouts were not immediately identifiable, Deer Creek High School was placed on lockdown to keep our students and staff secure and safe pending a full search from administrators and law enforcement.

Administrators notified law enforcement and received additional support in reviewing footage, patrolling campus, and checking the halls for the person in question.

Upon a full sweep of the parking lots and school buildings, law enforcement confirmed that the person was no longer on campus, and Deer Creek High School was given the all clear.

After school activities scheduled on campus at DCHS were canceled on Sept. 30 out of an abundance of caution.

We will continue to work with law enforcement to exchange information and updates regarding this situation.

We will have an increased security presence on campus tomorrow and share any further updates should they become available. Thank you to the students who quickly notified administration when they noticed a student on campus without a badge. It is imperative that our students are wearing their badges at all times on our campus. This allows us to easily identify anyone on campus who is not supposed to be here. Ashley Mackey, Deer Creek High School Principal

ORIGINAL STORY

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) — After school activities have been canceled and school buses are expected to run late after Deer Creek High School was placed on a modified lockdown on Monday afternoon.

According to an email sent to families by Deer Creek School District, the high school was placed on a modified lockdown after a former student was on campus without permission.

The district issued an all clear after confirming the student left the campus based on video footage from the school.

The district says all after school activities at DCHS have been canceled for the day. School buses are also expected to run late, and can be tracked using My Ride K-12.

No other details regarding the incident involving the former student are available at this time.

