Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KFOR

    Activities canceled, buses delayed at Deer Creek HS after brief lockdown

    By Xavier Richardson/ KFOR,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pu62U_0vpLiUGm00

    UPDATE @ 4:45 P.M.

    Deer Creek High School sent out the following message to students, staff and families after a modified lockdown on Monday afternoon.

    Deer Creek High School Students, Staff and Families,

    As the safety of our students and staff is our top priority, we appreciate your cooperation during the lockdown at Deer Creek High School earlier today, Sept. 30, 2024.

    We want to provide you with additional information about today’s events:

    • At approximately 1:30 p.m., a student notified administration of a student on campus that did not have a badge on and does not go to school at DCHS.
    • Upon notification, administrators immediately began reviewing video footage and interviewing students who claimed to have information about this person’s whereabouts and reason for being on campus.
    • We received word from some students that this individual posted violent messages on social media. These messages were not directed toward Deer Creek students or any of our school sites.
    • When the person’s whereabouts were not immediately identifiable, Deer Creek High School was placed on lockdown to keep our students and staff secure and safe pending a full search from administrators and law enforcement.
    • Administrators notified law enforcement and received additional support in reviewing footage, patrolling campus, and checking the halls for the person in question.
    • Upon a full sweep of the parking lots and school buildings, law enforcement confirmed that the person was no longer on campus, and Deer Creek High School was given the all clear.
    • After school activities scheduled on campus at DCHS were canceled on Sept. 30 out of an abundance of caution.
    • We will continue to work with law enforcement to exchange information and updates regarding this situation.
    • We will have an increased security presence on campus tomorrow and share any further updates should they become available.

    Thank you to the students who quickly notified administration when they noticed a student on campus without a badge. It is imperative that our students are wearing their badges at all times on our campus. This allows us to easily identify anyone on campus who is not supposed to be here.

    Ashley Mackey, Deer Creek High School Principal

    ORIGINAL STORY

    EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) — After school activities have been canceled and school buses are expected to run late after Deer Creek High School was placed on a modified lockdown on Monday afternoon.

    According to an email sent to families by Deer Creek School District, the high school was placed on a modified lockdown after a former student was on campus without permission.

    The district issued an all clear after confirming the student left the campus based on video footage from the school.

    The district says all after school activities at DCHS have been canceled for the day. School buses are also expected to run late, and can be tracked using My Ride K-12.

    No other details regarding the incident involving the former student are available at this time.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    One in custody following lockdown at Deer Creek High School
    KFOR1 day ago
    OKCPS Foundation kicks off Coat-A-Kid drive distribution
    KFOR2 days ago
    Moore firefighter on administrative leave after allegedly attacking OSU student
    KFOR6 days ago
    John Amos, of ‘Good Times’ and ‘Roots,’ dies
    KFOR1 day ago
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja4 hours ago
    Frank Fritz of ‘American Pickers’ dies
    KFOR1 day ago
    Man killed after deadly explosion in Choctaw
    KFOR2 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida7 days ago
    5 Duval students arrested for threatening schools, the youngest 11 years old
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks20 days ago
    One person shot in SW OKC
    KFOR3 days ago
    Morristown Man Arrested for Cocaine Distribution
    Morristown Minute29 days ago
    OKCPD officer taken to hospital after wreck on Kilpatrick Turnpike
    KFOR2 days ago
    MLB legend Pete Rose’s cause of death revealed
    KFOR23 hours ago
    Emergency teacher certifications up from last year
    KFOR1 day ago
    Skinned and deceased dog dumped feet away from metro home
    KFOR2 days ago
    CVS to lay off nearly 3,000 employees
    KFOR2 days ago
    These are the 50 best school districts in America for 2025, report finds
    KFOR2 days ago
    Female was Hit by Multiple Vehicles and Killed After Jumping from Overpass onto 210 Freeway
    Pain In The Pass17 days ago
    Man sentenced to 6 months in prison for effort to create giant sheep hybrids
    KFOR12 hours ago
    Metro mother recovering after being attacked by neighbor’s dogs
    KFOR3 hours ago
    Family pleads for answers on hit-and-run that left loved one dead
    KFOR14 hours ago
    Student loan grace period ends. What borrowers should know
    KFOR6 hours ago
    Mermaids in the Cape Fear River: North Carolina's Mysterious Folklore
    Town Talks14 days ago
    City of Chickasha hosts clean up event Oct. 16-19
    KFOR2 days ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen26 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute9 hours ago
    John Ashton of ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ dies at 76
    KFOR3 days ago
    There are two ‘Monday Night Football’ games again today: Why, and how to watch
    KFOR2 days ago
    Police seek to identify suspect in burglary investigation
    KFOR10 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy