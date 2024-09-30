Oklahoman heading back home to North Carolina with supplies

STROUD, Okla. (KFOR) — A man from Stroud and his wife, who now live in North Carolina, are bringing back a pickup truck full of supplies after their city was hit hard by Hurricane Helene. They told News 4 it wouldn’t have been possible without the help of some Oklahomans.

“We just came up with the idea on a whim on Saturday,” said Nick Migues.

Migues and his wife Kristen spoke to News 4 in their truck on their way home to Asheville, North Carolina. They didn’t have time to stop.

“We’re loaded up right now and we have a bunch of stuff in the bed,” said Kristin Migues.

When they’re not driving monster trucks in North Carolina, they’re mobile mechanics.

Nick and Kristen Migues in front of monster truck

The couple told News 4 they had been planning a trip to visit family in Stroud, Oklahoma. They left the day Helene hit their community.

“That was a blessing for us because we missed the bulk of it,” said Kristen Migues. “There’s a lot of chaos going on in Asheville right now.”

The Associated Press is reporting 120 people across six states have lost their lives to the hurricane, with 35 in the county that includes Asheville. Survivors are left without electricity.

The couple decided to offer help and told Nick’s grandparents, who told their church, First Christian Church of Stroud.

“Papa” Bruce and “Mimi” Marcia Haskin, Nick Migues’ grandparents

“They came back and their cars were full. Their church went above and beyond really,” said Nick Migues.

“They worked to give us $600 dollars in cash to help in Asheville which is great because everything is cash only right now,” said Kristen Migues.

Now, they’re loaded up on food, water and gas on their long trip back home.

Several interstates and highways are closed, so now they’re driving from Stroud, through Atlanta, up through South Carolina, then the Asheville, NC.

“We’re looking at a 17 hour drive,” said Kristen Migues.

Migues’ truckload of supplies headed to North Carolina

No matter the distance or the disaster, Oklahomans showing the red-dirt response is at the ready.

“It’s just amazing. It blows us away,” Nick Migues.

Thankfully, the Migues’ home is okay.

The couple has since exceeded their GoFundMe goal.

They said if they have any leftover funds, they will go towards churches and other non-profits.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.