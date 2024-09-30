Oklahoman heading back home to North Carolina with supplies
By Katelyn Ogle/KFOR,
2 days ago
STROUD, Okla. (KFOR) — A man from Stroud and his wife, who now live in North Carolina, are bringing back a pickup truck full of supplies after their city was hit hard by Hurricane Helene. They told News 4 it wouldn’t have been possible without the help of some Oklahomans.
“We just came up with the idea on a whim on Saturday,” said Nick Migues.
Migues and his wife Kristen spoke to News 4 in their truck on their way home to Asheville, North Carolina. They didn’t have time to stop.
“We’re loaded up right now and we have a bunch of stuff in the bed,” said Kristin Migues.
When they’re not driving monster trucks in North Carolina, they’re mobile mechanics.
The couple told News 4 they had been planning a trip to visit family in Stroud, Oklahoma. They left the day Helene hit their community.
“That was a blessing for us because we missed the bulk of it,” said Kristen Migues. “There’s a lot of chaos going on in Asheville right now.”
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.
Comments / 0