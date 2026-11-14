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LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The Southland is expected to dry out Saturday after another round of rain, but hazardous surf and coastal flooding could affect Los Angeles County beaches.

The National Weather Service forecast three to six hours of widespread light to moderate rain as a cold front moves through the region early Saturday.

Dry weather was expected Saturday afternoon through at least Sunday afternoon, with highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.

"There will be a break this weekend, with the next round set for around Monday, then the next around Thursday," forecasters said.

The Monday system could bring light rain, followed by another chance of rain Wednesday or Thursday. Forecasters said both systems are currently expected to be weaker than the storms moving through this week.

In Orange County, showers were expected to taper off Saturday morning, followed by partly to mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. Highs were forecast to reach the upper 60s to low 70s, with only a slight chance of additional showers.

A High Surf Advisory was in effect for Orange County coastal areas through 10 a.m. Sunday, with dangerous surf and rip currents expected.

A High Surf Advisory remains in effect through 3 p.m. Tuesday for the Malibu coast and Los Angeles County beaches. Breaking waves were expected to reach 8 to 12 feet Saturday at west- to northwest-facing beaches.

A Coastal Flood Advisory will be in effect from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, with moderate flooding possible in vulnerable low-lying coastal areas around high tide. Beach parking lots, bike paths and harbor walkways could be affected.

"Moderate to significant beach erosion and shallow flooding of sea water over low-lying beach walkways, parking lots, and roads is likely," the Weather Service said.

Dangerous rip currents, strong longshore currents, sneaker waves and large shore break also are expected. Beachgoers were urged to stay out of the water or remain near occupied lifeguard towers, avoid rock jetties and not drive through flooded areas or around barricades.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health's ocean water- quality rain advisory remains in effect through at least 8 a.m. Monday. Beachgoers were urged to avoid water contact, especially near storm drains, creeks and rivers, because of potentially elevated bacteria levels after rainfall.

Friday's earlier rain flooded a stretch of Harry Bridges Boulevard in Wilmington, leaving several vehicles, including at least one big rig, stuck in the water. Tow trucks were dispatched to remove the vehicles.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn called on Caltrans to identify an alternate detour route while the Vincent Thomas Bridge remains closed.