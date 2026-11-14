Photo: SAI AUNG MAIN / AFP / Getty Images

HUNTINGTON BEACH (CNS) - Their time incubating in luxury accommodations at the Aquarium of the Pacific has ended and Monday, Southern California's rare sea turtle hatchlings are fighting enormous odds after being released into the Pacific Ocean on two different beaches in Orange County.

Only one in 1,000 sea turtle hatchlings survive to adulthood, according to the Olive Ridley Project, an organization dedicated to saving sea turtles.

Two batches of sea turtle eggs were released after being monitored for weeks at the aquarium in Long Beach, following relocations from nests threatened by storms and high tides in September, officials announced.

"Even more egg-citing news! A second group of olive Ridley sea turtle hatchlings, this time from the Huntington Beach nest, was released into the ocean early Sunday morning," the Aquarium declared Sunday. "The hatchlings emerged from their nest behind the scenes at the nonprofit Aquarium of the Pacific and were promptly transported back to Huntington Beach for their release.

"This has been an extraordinary journey. We're grateful to the dedicated partners who helped protect these nests and give these hatchlings a chance to make their way into the Pacific Ocean, and we thank our communities for following along and sharing in this remarkable story."

On Saturday morning, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said some eggs from Seal Beach successfully hatched after a 58-day incubation period, and were carefully released from the beach in the dark early hours of the morning.

"Following emergence, sea turtle hatchlings undergo a `frenzy period,' which is an intense, 24-48 hour period of continuous frantic swimming after they reach the ocean surf, fueled entirely by their remaining absorbed egg yolk sac," they said.

The eggs were removed from two Orange County beaches threatened by high surf and tides in September. That decision was hailed as a life-saving move for the turtles, which are rarely seen in Los Angeles and Orange counties.

"It is likely the nests could have been inundated with water and destroyed from the high surf and waves associated with tropical storm Rachel," a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service representative told City News Service in October. "Both Seal Beach and Huntington Beach documented high surf and standing water in the vicinity of the nests after the storm."

More than 200 endangered olive ridley sea turtle eggs were monitored at the Long Beach aquarium.

Two teams set out around dawn on Sept. 25 to excavate the nests near the Seal Beach National Wildlife Refuge and in Huntington Beach, removing 104 eggs from Seal Beach and 100 from Huntington Beach, according to Aquarium of the Pacific President and CEO Jeffrey Flocken.

The eggs were transported to the aquarium and incubated in hopes that they would be viable and hatch, Flocken said.

Flocken said the decision to move the eggs prior to the storms was made by federal and state wildlife officials, explaining that National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, California Fish and Wildlife, and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service got together and determined that the best chances of survival "would be to excavate those eggs before these swells happened, and potentially flooded (the area), and which would have killed the eggs in these different nests, rendering them not viable to be hatched."

The two nests, discovered Sept. 16 and Sept. 19, were the first confirmed natural sea turtle nests on the U.S. West Coast, according to the interagency team overseeing the nests.

The first nesting spot was found near the Seal Beach National Wildlife Refuge. Three days later, an olive ridley turtle laid eggs near the Huntington Beach Pier. Officials later determined the eggs had been laid by two different turtles.

According to the NOAA, olive ridley turtles are the smallest sea turtles, with adults weighing up to 100 pounds and growing between 2 and 3 feet in length.

According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, nesting turtles typically lay multiple nests over the nesting seasons to increase chances that some will hatch successfully if others are lost.

"Any hatchlings that do emerge will be released as soon as possible that night to preserve their limited energy reserves for the journey offshore," the agency said.

According to NOAA Fisheries' Southwest Fisheries Science Center, the best estimate is that about 1 in 1,000 sea turtle hatchlings typically survive to adulthood, although the actual rate depends on factors such as ocean conditions, predation, fishing bycatch and other variables.

Another nest is currently being protected in Ventura County.

Anyone who finds a stranded turtle can call the NOAA Fisheries West Coast Stranding Hotline at 562-506-4315. Sightings of sea turtles can be reported using the NOAA Fisheries West Coast Facebook account at facebook.com/NOAAFisheriesWestCoast.