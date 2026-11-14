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The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) lifted a nationwide ground stop on Friday after a telecommunications outage disrupted flights across the United States.

The ground stop, which began in the afternoon, was the first of its kind since January 2023, when a key FAA computer system malfunctioned, and only the second since the September 11, 2001 attacks.

According to KCRA, the FAA halted all departing flights due to "extraordinary circumstances" and safety concerns. The issue stemmed from communications problems at regional air traffic control centers. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin stated there was no indication of a cyberattack, describing the situation as a telecommunications outage.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy noted that the communication issue affected 22 regional air traffic control centers, which guide planes between airports nationwide. NBC News reported that the FAA issued the ground stop out of an "abundance of caution."

The disruption affected thousands of flights, with at least 827 flights diverted and 670 sent back to their original airports, according to aviation analytics company Cirium. International flights were managed on a case-by-case basis, and some flights within Alaska and Hawaii were not impacted.

Passengers across the country faced significant delays. At Chicago O'Hare Airport, travelers learned of the ground stop through screens displaying flight delays. Some, like Amber McQuilkin, considered alternative travel methods, while others, like Austin Curtis and his wife, debated whether to stay in Chicago or wait out the delay.

The FAA is investigating the outage, which may be linked to outdated technology used by air traffic controllers. The government has been working to overhaul this technology since Congress approved $12.5 billion for the project last year, but much work remains. Duffy indicated that an additional $30 billion is needed to complete the upgrades.

Despite the ground stop, CNBC reported that SpaceX successfully launched its Starship rocket from Texas on Friday afternoon. The FAA's technicians are continuing to investigate the cause of the outage.