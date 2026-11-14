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LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The Metrolink Board of Directors Friday approved the agency's $508.8 million annual budget for fiscal year 2027-28, representing a 0.65% increase over 2026 total and averting previously discussed weekday and weekend service cuts. Of the $508.8 million, $355.3 million goes toward operations and $153.3 million will support the capital program. The spending plan carries forward an existing restriction on workforce growth, maintaining a fixed year- over-year headcount, according to Metrolink. The agency made a commitment to safety by investing in law enforcement partnerships, security personnel, fleet maintenance, and critical railroad infrastructure improvements and new projects.

As a joint powers authority composed of the Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura county transportation agencies, Metrolink runs on a lean annual budget and does not generally carry significant savings from one year to the next, according to the Metrolink Board of Directors. The board described this year's budget process as "particularly complex" amid rising operating costs, slower-than-anticipated ridership growth and financial constraints affecting the county member agencies. Metrolink has operated under a continuing resolution since July 1, 2026, which provided the agency more time to address challenges and establish a pathforward.

Early on, Metrolink had announced internal cost saving measures and plans to redistribute a significant portion of it's annual State Rail Assistance funding, which are dollars typically reserved for projects, grant matching funds and other non-routine expenditures, in order to support everyday operations. Metrolink had also contemplated a proposal for targeted schedule reductions that could have taken effect as early as January 2027.

However, thanks to a one-time financial intervention from the state, Metrolink was able to enact a budget without any of those cost-cutting measures. Metrolink customers will be able to rely on the existing train schedule.

The California State Transportation Agency provided the additional funding, which will deliver financial support through 2028.

"When our service was at risk, customers, elected officials, business leaders and local organizations all came together to stand behind Metrolink," Metrolink Board Chair Doug Chaffee said in a statement. "That outpouring speaks to the important role regional rail plays in connecting Southern California's communities and strengthening our economic outlook. We're grateful to everyone who made their voices heard and to our state partners for listening and responding," Chaffee added.

Metrolink CEO Darren Kettle described the state's financial aid as a "tremendous win" for thousands of Southern Californians and visitors who depend on Metrolink to get to work, school and other destinations.

"After months of uncertainty, this $20 million investment means we can maintain current service and provide the stability that our customers and communities expect and deserve. We deeply appreciate Governor Newsom, Transportation Secretary Omishakin and the California State Transportation Agency for recognizing what was at stake and taking action," Kettle said in a statement.