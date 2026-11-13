Photo: SANDY HUFFAKER / AFP / Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Rain moved into the Southland Friday, giving much of the region an overnight soaking and even knocking out power to some areas, with precipitation expected to continue off and on through early Saturday as the result of two Pacific storm systems.

"Essentially, there will be several `pulses' of rainfall across the area (Friday) through Sunday," according to the National Weather Service.

As of early Friday morning, rainfall rates were generally less than a quarter-inch per hour, "but some local rates around 0.5 inches/hour have been observed."

"This shower activity will continue through the morning, before tapering from northwest to southeast (Friday) afternoon)," according to the NWS. "Although no lightning has been observed so far, still enough instability to warrant a slight chance of thunderstorms through this morning."

Thunder was reported in some areas, including Santa Monica, where power was knocked out for an unknown number of customers.

Forecasters said a second round of more widespread rain is expected Friday night and continue into early Saturday. Most areas are expected to receive less than an inch of rain from the two systems combined.

"Overall, most if not all areas will experience a beneficial rain," NWS forecasters said.

High temperatures Friday and Saturday are expected to remain mostly in the 60s to low 70s. Dry weather is expected after sunrise Saturday and through Sunday.

"Pattern-wise, the `storm train' is expected to continue with one storm impacting the area Sunday night through Tuesday then another system during the day on Wednesday/Wednesday night," the NWS said.

The systems expected next week are forecast to be weaker, but could bring additional beneficial rainfall and continued below-normal temperatures.

A High Surf Advisory will take effect at 2 p.m. Friday for Los Angeles County beaches and remain in effect through 3 p.m. Tuesday. Large west- northwest swells are expected to create dangerous surf, rip currents, strong longshore currents, sneaker waves and large shore break, with the highest surf expected Saturday.

"Moderate to significant beach erosion and shallow flooding of sea water over low-lying beach walkways, parking lots, and roads is likely," forecasters said, especially near high tide.

Beachgoers were urged to stay out of the water or remain near occupied lifeguard towers and avoid rock jetties.