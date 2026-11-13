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California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that he will decide in early January whether to run for president in 2028. "I'll make the determination at the beginning of the year," Newsom said in an interview with Turkish state media. He plans to spend the next few weeks with his family before making a decision.

Newsom's comments came while attending the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Antalya, Turkey. He previously declined to offer a specific timeline for his decision but emphasized that his family's input would be crucial, as reported by Politico.

The California governor has been frequently mentioned as a potential Democratic candidate for the 2028 presidential election. However, he has stated that he would not run if Kamala Harris, the 2024 Democratic presidential nominee, enters the race. "I wouldn't run if she ran," Newsom told CNN's Jake Tapper in a September interview, according to Fox News.

Newsom's decision is expected to align with the end of his term as governor in early January, potentially setting the stage for a rapidly developing field of contenders for the 2028 election.