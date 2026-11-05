Navy Releases Statement After Close-Call With LAPD Helicopter Above Echo Park

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LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The United States Navy released a response Thursday following a close-call incident where a Navy helicopter nearly collided with a police helicopter.

A Los Angeles Police Department helicopter crew initially spotted the Navy's Sikorsky helicopter approaching and nearly colliding in mid-air at about 2 p.m. Tuesday over Echo Park, according to the LAPD.

The LAPD helicopter crew evaded the Navy helicopter after attempts to contact the military helicopter on common air frequencies were unsuccessful.

"U.S. Navy helicopters were conducting a training exercise with the U.S. Coast Guard and Los Angeles Police Department on Nov. 3," said a spokesperson for the Navy. "Training exercises such as these increase our collective proficiency and interagency work. During the exercise, the Navy aircrew were monitoring and communicating on required radio frequencies. We are committed to operating safely with our partners."

No injuries were reported.